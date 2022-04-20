Skip to main content
Utah women's basketball extends head coach Lynne Roberts through 2027 following impressive 2021 season

Utah women's basketball extends head coach Lynne Roberts through 2027 following impressive 2021 season

After one of the most successful seasons in program history, Utah women's basketball has extended head coach Lynne Roberts through 2027.

After one of the most successful seasons in program history, Utah women's basketball has extended head coach Lynne Roberts through 2027.

After directing the Utes to their first NCAA tournament win since 2008, Utah Head Women's Basketball Coach Lynne Roberts has signed a contract extending through June 2027.

Roberts has been with the team for seven seasons, with an overall record of 112-99. In those seven seasons, the Utes have had 15 All-Pac-12 selections and 18 Pac-12 All-Academic selections. Additionally, Roberts has led the Utes through four 18+ win seasons and two 20-win seasons.

“Lynne Roberts has steadily built a championship-level winning program in the most competitive women’s basketball conference in the country, and it is imperative that we reinforce support for her and her staff with this contract extension,” Athletics Director Mark Harlan said. “The breakthrough success her team enjoyed in 2021-22—playing in the Pac-12 championship game and advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament—was not an overnight sensation but a reflection of the incredibly solid and healthy foundation she has established to sustain success.”

With freshmen like Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson, the program has a bright future ahead as Kneepkens was awarded the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Johnson earned the Pac-12 All-Freshman Honors.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I love Utah, Salt Lake City, the University of Utah, and this athletic department,” remarked Roberts. “Beyond that, I believe in this place: the state, the community, the university, our athletics department and its leadership. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue to build a women’s basketball powerhouse in the Pac-12 here at the University of Utah. President Randall, Athletic Director Mark Harlan, and COO Charmelle Green – thank you for your support of women’s athletics and of our basketball program. The best is yet to come!”

With so much promise in store and Roberts dedication finally paying off, the program has entrusted her with the reins for at least five more years.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SportsIllustrated_Utah

Screen Shot 2022-02-19 at 12.35.33 AM
Football

Pac-12 Defensive Freshman Player of the Year Junior Tafuna eyes a repeat Pac-12 Championship and week one win against Florida

By Jared Dann39 minutes ago
Nov 2, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham claps during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium
Football

What Kyle Whittingham said during week five of Utah's spring camp

By Sports Illustrated Utah3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-19 at 7.28.41 PM
Football

Tavion Thomas is present, focused, and concentrated on helping Utah repeat as Pac-12 Champions

By Cole Bagley19 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-18 at 11.15.18 PM
Football

Legacy recruit and tight end CJ Jacobsen says Utah is the 'ideal offense that I am looking for' following visit

By Cole BagleyApr 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 2.44.22 PM
Football

Kamo'i Latu 'making strides' and feeling 'blessed' as he eagerly awaits the 2022 season

By Christian LedekApr 18, 2022
unnamed
Football

Scenes from TJ Pledgers workout with Zack Moss following pro day

By Cole Bagley and Jared DannApr 17, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-16 at 8.59.09 PM
Football

Clark Phillips III to host Sign n' Dine on April 23 and donate proceeds to Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe Memorial Foundations

By Sports Illustrated UtahApr 17, 2022
_3_Ja'Quinden_Jackson___7_Cameron_Rising___16_Bryson_Barnes__MG_7601
Football

Top headlines from Utah's 2022 spring camp: Week four

By Sports Illustrated UtahApr 17, 2022