Utah women's basketball extends head coach Lynne Roberts through 2027 following impressive 2021 season

After directing the Utes to their first NCAA tournament win since 2008, Utah Head Women's Basketball Coach Lynne Roberts has signed a contract extending through June 2027.

Roberts has been with the team for seven seasons, with an overall record of 112-99. In those seven seasons, the Utes have had 15 All-Pac-12 selections and 18 Pac-12 All-Academic selections. Additionally, Roberts has led the Utes through four 18+ win seasons and two 20-win seasons.

“Lynne Roberts has steadily built a championship-level winning program in the most competitive women’s basketball conference in the country, and it is imperative that we reinforce support for her and her staff with this contract extension,” Athletics Director Mark Harlan said. “The breakthrough success her team enjoyed in 2021-22—playing in the Pac-12 championship game and advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament—was not an overnight sensation but a reflection of the incredibly solid and healthy foundation she has established to sustain success.”

With freshmen like Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson, the program has a bright future ahead as Kneepkens was awarded the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and Johnson earned the Pac-12 All-Freshman Honors.

“I love Utah, Salt Lake City, the University of Utah, and this athletic department,” remarked Roberts. “Beyond that, I believe in this place: the state, the community, the university, our athletics department and its leadership. I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue to build a women’s basketball powerhouse in the Pac-12 here at the University of Utah. President Randall, Athletic Director Mark Harlan, and COO Charmelle Green – thank you for your support of women’s athletics and of our basketball program. The best is yet to come!”

With so much promise in store and Roberts dedication finally paying off, the program has entrusted her with the reins for at least five more years.

