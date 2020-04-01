AllUtes
WBB Video: Happy April Fools Day

Ryan Kostecka

It's no secret that the entire world is going through a tough time right now.

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking over, and shutting down much of the country, one of the nation's most "laughable" days has come and will probably pass without much fan affair.

April Fools Day — April 1 — is a day in which the entire country can treat it like a joke. ... Trying to ensue laughs. But for most of the country, they aren't interested in laughing as the world we are currently living in has become one of despair more than joy.

But if you're looking for a good laugh, the Utah women's basketball team has you covered. It appears that the Utes are much more than just a team on the court, they enjoy pranking one another with nobody off limits.

Enjoy!

Video courtesy of Utah WBB Twitter

