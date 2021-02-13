Utah's Martinez Showcases Full Skillset, Should See More Minutes Come His Way

After a breakout game against Cal in which he scored a career-high 16 points, Ian Martinez appears to be settling into his role just nicely as bigger things are now expected from the freshman guard

Expectations were high when Ian Martinez signed his national letter of intent to join the Utah basketball program.

Rated a four-star guard by multiple national outlets and one of the top prospects from talent-rich California, it was widely assumed that Martinez would come into this season and make an immediate impact on the Utes.

Alas that hasn't been the case as Martinez has experienced the typical highs and lows of a true freshman season, albeit in much more difficult circumstances.

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the word 'normal' completely out of the book as players, particularly true freshmen, are finding it much more difficult to adjust to the college game without the typical buildup to a season.

But what took place on Thursday night at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California can only be described as Martinez's coming out party. He finished the night with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting (5-for-5 from the free throw line), adding in five rebounds, one assist and one block in just 19 minutes of action — a huge step up from the 3.1 points he was averaging on the season.

“I thought Ian stepped up big time,” Utah head coach Krystkowiak said postgame, noting that the freshman has really upped his game in practice and it's showing with his confidence on the court.

Feb 11, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) shoots over California Golden Bears guard Jarred Hyder (3) in the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Martinez's breakout game has been a longtime coming as he's put together back-to-back good games two weeks ago. He finished with eight points, five rebounds and three assists in a career-high 25 minutes against Washington — and followed that up with a seven-point, two-assist showing in 17 minutes against Colorado a week later.

Then he regressed to his norm against Arizona in Utah's previous game before Thursday's night showdown with Cal, finishing with one rebound in just five minutes of action.

But according to Krystkowiak, this past week wasn't very easy for Martinez and his coaches and teammates pushed and implored him to be better. He needed to take his game to another level and find a level of consistency that could be relied, especially when starting point guard Rylan Jones missed the game with an undisclosed injury.

“I was just trying to stay focused throughout the game on both defense and offense, especially on defense,” Martinez said after Utah's 76-75 victory over the Golden Bears. “That kind of helps me get into my groove, helping the team. My mentality is just to go out there and be helpful to the team in whatever they need me.”

With his offense struggling, Martinez has been relied upon to provide energy and defensive effort off the bench, especially when paired with sharpshooting guard Alfonso Plummer who thrives on offense but struggles on defense.

So for much of the season, Martinez has made his mark on the defensive side of the ball where he's been tasked with defending some of the premier guards in the conference.

His prowess on that end has earned more minutes throughout the season, but he was still lacking in being able to efficiently run the offense, finish at the rim with his high-end athleticism or consistently knock down open jumpers.

But the tough week of practice more than paid off as Martinez was fully prepared for what was expected of him. He came off the bench to run the second unit and went on two separate runs in each half where he scored seven consecutive points for the Utes, both of which regained the lead for the team.

“I just know that karma is big in basketball. And when you practice hard and you practice focused, and you push yourself, you get to enjoy the fruits of (your) labor," Krystkowiak said. “Just really proud of him. ... It is one of those freshman experiences he can chalk up and (say), ‘When I really work hard the week of a game, all of a sudden I am getting asked to do an interview post game on TV.’”

Jan 14, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Daejon Davis (1), left, and Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) battle for the loose ball in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

With Utah on a three-game winning streak and looking like the hottest team in the Pac-12, Jones' injury has come at an extremely inopportune time. Although undisclosed and with Krystkowiak electing not to discuss it postgame with reporters, the Pac-12 network reported that it was a shoulder injury as Jones was seen at the game in a sling.

It's unknown when Jones will be available again, putting even more pressure on Martinez's shoulders. With Plummer now in the starting lineup, that leaves Utah's dangerously thin at depth with Martinez and big man Riley Battin as the primary players off the bench.

Plummer has always provided a nice scoring punch off the bench but with him starting, a lot of that scoring will now be Martinez's job. But after everything he's been through and what he's overcome to get to this spot, it's safe to say that he's up for the job.

“I mean, I am always ready for that," Martine said. "I know what I can do when I get the ball. And maybe I will have some days off when I am not playing that well. But I am always ready."

Jan 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Ian Martinez (2) passes the ball under pressure by California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) and guard Ryan Betley (00) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka