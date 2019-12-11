utah
Allen takes home Pac-12 player of the week honors

Ryan Kostecka

Utah sophomore Timmy Allen could feel it coming. 

After pressing for much of the season, trying to find that balance between leading his team and taking a stepback to let his teammates shine, it was a tough spot for Allen to be in.

But now, it seems as if Allen is settling into his new role as leader for the young Utes. After helping Utah to a 2-0 week in wins over BYU and Central Arkansas, he was named the Pac-12 player of the week on Monday.

The Utes’ leading scorer averaged 25.5 points on 58.3% shooting last week in the wins. 

Allen scored 27 points, while adding five rebounds and five assists in the victory over rival BYU last Wednesday. He then dominated in shortened minutes when he scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebound and dished out five assists in just 26 minutes in the win over Central Arkansas.

“He’s doing a nice job leading us. I thought he did a nice job sharing the ball at times,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said following the win over Central Arkansas on Saturday. “He got his teammates involved and he’s always going to give a great effort from a defensive point of view.”

Allen is averaging 20.8 points and 7.4 rebounds on the year, leading the youthful Utes to a 7-2 record, including that big win over BYU. The Utes return to action when they host Weber State on Saturday as part of the Beehive Classic. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. from Vivint Smart Home Arena, and will air on the Pac-12 Network.

