Video: The legend of "One Shining Moment" lives on

This is typically the best weekend of the year in college basketball.

Over a span of five days, 24 basketball games will be played. Once it's all said and done, there will be eight teams left standing — four men and for women — that make up the Final Four of both the men's and women's tournaments.

Due to the global pandemic COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the NCAA ultimately decided to cancel both the men's and women's tournaments. And with that cancellation came the downfall of the tournaments' theme sing "One Shining Moment" by David Barrett.

Each year, both tournaments come out with a video montage to help promote the tournament. And in the background of that video is the song that every college basketball fan knows.

With no tournament this season, college basketball teams around the country are making their own video montages to signify not only the end of the season, but could've been.

Sports Illustrated has an update on those montages, and what Barrett thinks of it all.

Watch above.