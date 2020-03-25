AllUtes
Video: The legend of "One Shining Moment" lives on

Ryan Kostecka

This is typically the best weekend of the year in college basketball.

Over a span of five days, 24 basketball games will be played. Once it's all said and done, there will be eight teams left standing — four men and for women — that make up the Final Four of both the men's and women's tournaments.

Due to the global pandemic COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, the NCAA ultimately decided to cancel both the men's and women's tournaments. And with that cancellation came the downfall of the tournaments' theme sing "One Shining Moment" by David Barrett.

Each year, both tournaments come out with a video montage to help promote the tournament. And in the background of that video is the song that every college basketball fan knows.

With no tournament this season, college basketball teams around the country are making their own video montages to signify not only the end of the season, but could've been.

Sports Illustrated has an update on those montages, and what Barrett thinks of it all.

Watch above.

FB Video: Washington State DB Bryce Beekman found dead

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Washington State defensive back Bryce Beekman passed away Tuesday night

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Former RB Zack Moss projected in the first round of a mock draft

According to Touchdown Wire, a part of USA Today's Sports Network, former Utah running back Zack Moss is projected to be picked in the first round of the NFL draft

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Whittingham addresses the public amidst pandemic

In the great state of Utah, if Kyle Whittingham asks you to do something, it's probably a good idea to do what he's asking

Ryan Kostecka

Video: How to stay active at home

Posted by the University of Utah's Campus Rec Twitter account, here's a quick video on how to stay active without the weights

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah RB Zack Moss will not stop

In a special video segment, Fox's Andrea Urban goes in depth with former Utah RB Zack Moss and the chasing of his NFL dreams

Ryan Kostecka

2020 Summer Olympics officially postponed

It was announced on Tuesday, March 24 that the 2020 Summer Olympics will be postponed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah checks into the top-25 in NCAA preseason rankings

Despite the ugly end to the 2019 season and losing some key parts to the team, Utah is still considered one of the top teams in the nation come 2020

Ryan Kostecka

Ski Video: Utah's season ends with question marks

After leading through the first day of the NCAA Championships, the Utah ski team didn't have a chance for a repeat victory due to COVID-19

Ryan Kostecka

Gymnastics Video: Utes pay tribute to a successful season

Despite the season's success, the Utah women's gymnastics team is left wondering "what if" after being Pac-12 regular season champs

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah's Van Komen enters transfer portal

Freshman center Matt Van Komen has entered his name into the transfer, signifying the first departure of the offseason

Ryan Kostecka