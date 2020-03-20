WBB: Brynna Maxwell shoots her way into the record books

When Brynna Maxwell arrived on campus, she knew that she would have a chance to contribute immediately. She was a rated a four-star recruit on Prospects Nation and by Blue Star Media, while being named Washington Ms. Basketball as a senior.

But even Maxwell couldn't have envisioned her freshman season going the way he did.

When it was all said and done, Maxwell was named honorable mention on the all-Pac-12 team, while being named to the all-Pac-12 freshman first-team. She was the first Utes freshman to earn all-conference honors since Utah joined the conference.

She ended up starting all 31 games on the season, helping lead the youthful Utes to a 14-17 overall record and 6-12 standings in conference play. Her 17-point, 6-rebound performance against Washington in opening round of the Pac-12 tournament helped lead the Utes to a 72-63 win.

Beyond the starts, Maxwell emerged as one of, if not, the best three-point shooter in the conference.

She finished first in the Pac-12 in made three-pointers (83) and made three-pointers per game (2.7) while finishing second in three-point percentage (47.2%) — her three-point percentage also ranked fourth in the nation.

She finished as the unquestioned offensive leader for the squad, averaging 13. 1 points and 26.5 minutes per game, all team-highs.

While it's remarkable to think about what Maxwell accomplished this season, it's downright scary to think how bright her future may be., A full offseason with the Utah strength and conditioning staff while also honing in on her game is only going to elevate her that much more.