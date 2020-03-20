AllUtes
WBB: Brynna Maxwell shoots her way into the record books

Ryan Kostecka

When Brynna Maxwell arrived on campus, she knew that she would have a chance to contribute immediately. She was a rated a four-star recruit on Prospects Nation and by Blue Star Media, while being named Washington Ms. Basketball as a senior.

But even Maxwell couldn't have envisioned her freshman season going the way he did.

When it was all said and done, Maxwell was named honorable mention on the all-Pac-12 team, while being named to the all-Pac-12 freshman first-team. She was the first Utes freshman to earn all-conference honors since Utah joined the conference.

She ended up starting all 31 games on the season, helping lead the youthful Utes to a 14-17 overall record and 6-12 standings in conference play. Her 17-point, 6-rebound performance against Washington in opening round of the Pac-12 tournament helped lead the Utes to a 72-63 win.

Beyond the starts, Maxwell emerged as one of, if not, the best three-point shooter in the conference. 

She finished first in the Pac-12 in made three-pointers (83) and made three-pointers per game (2.7) while finishing second in three-point percentage (47.2%) — her three-point percentage also ranked fourth in the nation. 

She finished as the unquestioned offensive leader for the squad, averaging 13. 1 points and 26.5 minutes per game, all team-highs. 

While it's remarkable to think about what Maxwell accomplished this season, it's downright scary to think how bright her future may be., A full offseason with the Utah strength and conditioning staff while also honing in on her game is only going to elevate her that much more.

VB: Three Utes to represent Team USA

Dani Drews, Kenzie Koerber and Phoebe Grace were all selected to represent U.S. Volleyball after being chosen for multiple Collegiate National Teams

Ryan Kostecka

A message from Utah AD Mark Harlan

With COVID-19 spreading throughout the country and world, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan has a message for all Utes fans

Ryan Kostecka

FB: Utah suspends spring practice

The final Utah sports domino fell on when the University announced that spring football practices would be canceled until further notice

Ryan Kostecka

Spring sports are over

Announced by the Pac-12 on Saturday afternoon, all spring sports have been canceled to help combat the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus

Ryan Kostecka

Who's affected by Utah's suspension of sports?

Utah followed suit with the rest of the nation and suspended activities immediately, which leaves 14 sports not knowing what their futures hold

Ryan Kostecka

COVID-19 causes widespread panic; hurts Utah in sports

The NCAA announced the suspension of spring sports due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Livestream: Utah vs. Oregon State – First round of Pac-12 Tournament

No. 9 Utah faces off with No. 8 Oregon State in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Timmy Allen receives all-Pac-12 honors

The sophomore forward continued his upwards trajectory by being named to the all-Pac-12 second-team

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Hear Both Gach postgame after win over Colorado

After dropping a career-high 28 points in leading Utah to a 74-72 overtime win over Colorado, watch what Both Gach told the Pac-12 Network following the game

Ryan Kostecka

BSB: Utah clinches series with big victory over Minnesota

Offense comes alive in a big way as Utah wins the series against Minnesota following its 17-11 victory on Sunday.

Ryan Kostecka