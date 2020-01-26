AllUtes
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

WBB: Utah can't be stopped in victory over Cal

Ryan Kostecka

With six minutes left in the game, the Utes found themselves down by one against Cal, a team playing at home and in search of its first Pac-12 win. 

Enter Byrnna Maxwell.

Maxwell made a layup to give the Utes back the lead at 60-59 and the team never relinquished it, finishing the game on a 13-2 run to defeat the Golden Bears 71-62. The win was Utah's third in a row in Pac-12 play, taking the Utes (10-8, 3-4 Pac-12) from 12th place to 7th in the conference standings.

"I thought offensively it wasn't as easy today," Utah head coach Lynne Roberts said. "Brynna obviously had a spectacular game and was feeling it, so we kept going to her and she kept answering. In the last five minutes, we shut them down defensively and we got stops when we needed it. ... And that is progress."

The freshman Maxwell was sensational against Cal, finishing with a career-high 26 points, answering the call every single time she was needed. She went 10-of-14 from the field, 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the free throw line, adding in six rebounds and two assists for good measure.

The game was a back and forth affair — with Utah leading by three at the end of the first quarter, Cal (8-10, 0-7 Pac-12) by one at the half and the Utes by two following the third quarter.

Dru Gylten was the only other Ute to score in double figures, adding 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting. However, the team showed off its depth with 10 players scoring in the game.

Utah's victory was even more impressive considering how the team struggled shooting from beyond the arc. Typically dangerous from three-point territory, the Utes finished 4-of-16 from deep — but made up for it by shooting 22-of-46 (47.8%) from within the arc. 

Utah looks for its fourth consecutive victory when it faces No. 6 Stanford (17-2, 6-1 Pac-12) on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. from Maples Pavilion and will be broadcasted on the Pac-12 Network

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Highlights of Utah's 67-66 victory over Washington

Despite another cold-shooting night, the Utes came from behind to stun Washington on Thursday night

Ryan Kostecka

Utah comes from behind to stun Washington 67-66

Rylan Jones and Rylie Battin shine down the stretch to break the Utes' four-game conference losing streak on Thursday night

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah WBB's Bryanna Maxwell Highlights vs. Colorado

The freshman Maxwell dropped 24 points on 6-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc in the victory against Colorado — she leads the Pac-12 in made three's

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah WBB Dru Gylten's dishing out assists

Dru Gylten has helped lead the Utes to two consecutive wins, dishing out 20 assists to lead Utah's offense

Ryan Kostecka

Zack Moss to skip Senior Bowl

The former Ute announced that he will skip the upcoming Senior Bowl; however he will attend the NFL Combine in February

Ryan Kostecka

Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak reprimanded by Pac-12

Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak reprimanded by the Pac-12 following his ejection last Saturday against Arizona State

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football releases 2020 schedule

Utes will play six games at home and six games on the road, including another non-challenging nonconference portion

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's cold-shooting continues in loss to Arizona State

Utes blowout loss to Arizona is fourth consecutive Pac-12 loss, putting them in last play in the conference

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah WBB Highlights vs. Colorado

Led by Bryanna Maxwell's career-high 24 points, the Utes knocked down a program-record 16 three-pointers in their 84-69 victory on Friday night

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Utes take down Colorado 84-69 for back-to-back wins

Utah catches fire from beyond the arc to down the Buffaloes on Friday night

Ryan Kostecka