WBB: Utes come up short against Cal

If only Utah could have the opening 20 minutes back.



Despite trailing by as many as 16 points in the opening half, Utah's comeback against Cal came up short as the Utes suffered an 88-74 loss. Utah (12-13) now sits tied for seventh in Pac-12 standings at 5-9, while Cal (10-15) got only its second conference victory of the season.

Utah got off to a slow start in the first and second quarters on both sides of the ball. Not only could the Utes not hit open shots, they looked a half step slow on the other side of the court.

Cal scored 30 points in the second quarter to put the Utes down 48-36 at the half.

But behind the play of guard Dru Gylten, Utah come roaring back in the third quarter.

Gylten's runner in the lane ended a 19-7 run that saw the Utes tie the game. After exchanging baskets, Brynna Maxwell knocked down a three-pointer for Utah's first lead since the first quarter. But Cal scored the final five points for the four-point lead heading into the fourth.

But that was the end of the comeback. Utah struggled massively in the fourth quarter, being limited to just three made field goals in the frame and being outscored 24-14.

Gylten led the way with a season-high 21 points, adding nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Maxwell added 19 points and six rebounds, knocking down 3-of-5 from beyond the arc — her 65 three-pointers are the most by a Ute since the 2010-11 season.

Andrea Torres chipped in 10 points and a season-high nine rebounds.

Utah is home again this week, taking on the Arizona schools. First up is No. 12 Arizona on Friday with tipoff set for 7 p.m.