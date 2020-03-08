WBB: Utes' season ends in quarterfinals of Pac-12 Tourney

Utah knew it was going to be a tall task to advance to the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament. To do so, the Utes were going to have to overcome No. 3 Oregon and Sabrina Ionescu

Despite a great first quarter that had them leading 19-16 at the end, Utah eventually to the powerhouse 79-59 on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, ending its season.

"I'm really proud of our team. ... The score isn't indicative of the fight that was out there by our team," Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. "Other than that second quarter, we played them completely even in the first, third and fourth. They gave it everything they had, they followed the game plan and they represented our program really well."

Roberts wasn't kidding when she said the Utes played the Ducks even in the first quarter and second half.

Utah led by three at the end of one, and was outscored by four in the second half — but that 19-pt differential in the second quarter proved to be the difference as the Ducks got hot from beyond the arc and there wasn't much the Utes could do.

"They turn your mistakes into points quickly," Roberts said. "Usually those things go hand-in-hand, you turn it over, you give their playmakers and shooters a chance to just sprint and line it up. I know it was correlated with our transition D, it is hard to get back on defense off of a live ball turnover, especially with their speed. So that was part of it."

Lola Pendande capped of her freshman season with a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, outplaying her counterpart in all-American Ruthy Hebard.

"I think one of the things I can take into next year, especially for me because I am an international player, is to get used to the rules and the toughness of the game," Pendande said. "And then to just work through it, work harder than I have been working throughout my whole career – and then go get them next year."



Brynna Maxwell, Utah's star freshman guard and sharpshooter, finished with 12 points (3-of-5 from beyond the arc).



"One of the goals for this game was to leave it all on the floor, and I think we did," Maxwell said. "I think every player on that team poured their heart out, and I'm really proud of them."

Roberts and her squad can now look ahead to the offseason, where this incredibly young team can continue to get better and gel together.

The Utes have all the makings of being a very good Pac-12 team in the next year or two. They have the star in Maxwell, the post player in Pendande, capable shooters and defenders all around, and most importantly, a do everything guard in Dru Gylten.

"I am proud of our young players for that and this is just great experience for them to be in that environment and that atmosphere. I was proud to coach them today," Roberts said.