WBB: Utes take down Colorado 84-69 for back-to-back wins

It wasn't the best of starts for Bryana Maxwell. as she turned the ball over on Utah's opening possession.

But that would be the last bad thing she did in the game. Maxwell's game-high 24 points helped lead the Utes to an 84-69 victory over Colorado (13-4, 2-4 Pac-12) on Friday night.

She was on fire all night, knocking down 6-of-8 from beyond the arc and 9-of-12 overall.

"I am proud of our team," Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. "Shooting like that and making 16 threes, it shows confidence. I thought everyone was engaged with it. Brynna had a great game, but Julie's two threes were huge, Daneesha hit a couple at the buzzer of the shot clock to silence the crowd, and that was big in that environment."

Altogether, the Utes (9-8, 2-4 Pac-12) knocked down a school record 16 three-pointers on 69.6-percent shooting, lighting up the CU Events Center. Daneesha Provo went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc while Kiana Moore finished 4-of-5 from three-point territory.

The Utes caught fire in the second half after going into the break trailing 47-31. A 23-5 run during the third quarter, in which back-to-back three's by Provo provided the initial spark changed things for Utah.

Leading by 10 entering the fourth quarter, Maxwell capped off her stellar game with 10 of the Utes' final 14 points to seal the victory.

"We answered when they would hit a three or a big shot. ... We showed some poise and maturity tonight and it is definitely a step in the right direction," Roberts said. "Brynna had a great game. I thought in the second half we did a much better job of finding the kick-outs. Someone like Brynna, you just can't leave her open."

Lola Pendande added 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds, while Dru Gylten added six points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Utah now goes for its third consecutive victory when it travels to the Bay Area to face Cal (8-8, 0-5 Pac-12) at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24 — game will be broadcasted on the Pac-12 Network.