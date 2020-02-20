WBB Video: Daneesha Provo reflects on her career

With her college career coming to an end, Utah senior Daneesha Provo can reflect on how the game of basketball has taken her many pleaces.

Originally from Nova Scotia, Provo started her international with the Canadian Junior Team, helping lead them to a silver medal at the FIBA Americas U18 Championships in Colorado Springs in August of 2014.

She then originally started her collegiate career at Clemson, averaging 5.3 points and 2.2 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game as a freshman before transferring to Utah.

After sitting out the 2015-16 season due to a redshirt, Provo suited up for the Utes and has been a vital part of their success over the previous three years.