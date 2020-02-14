WBB Video: Hear what Pac-12 Network Insiders say about the Utes

It was a big weekend for the Utes, getting back to within one game of .500 in league play after sweeping Washington and Washington State. Freshman Brynna Maxwell was also named the Pac-12 freshman of the week.

So of course Utah was on the mind of Pac-12 Network analysts Ashley Adamson and Mary Murphy when they go together this week to discuss conference basketball. They believe the future is bright for the young Utes, and it all starts with Maxwell.