WBB Video: Hear what Pac-12 Network Insiders say about the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

It was a big weekend for the Utes, getting back to within one game of .500 in league play after sweeping Washington and Washington State. Freshman Brynna Maxwell was also named the Pac-12 freshman of the week.

So of course Utah was on the mind of Pac-12 Network analysts Ashley Adamson and Mary Murphy when they go together this week to discuss conference basketball. They believe the future is bright for the young Utes, and it all starts with Maxwell.

SB Video: Highlights of Kajikawa Classic

It was a successful opening weekend for the Utes as they went 5-0 at the Kajikawa Classic in Arizona

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah puts in the offseason training

After a disappointing end to the season. Utah got right back to work on the gridiron to make sure last season's mistakes don't happen again.

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Maxwell named Pac-12 freshman of the week

For the first time in her career, Utah's Brynna Maxwell was named Pac-12 freshman of the week after a dominating weekend in Washington

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Branden Carlson highlights

Branden Carlson was named the Pac-12 freshman of the week following a 15-points, 10-rebound, 8-block game against Stanford last Thursday

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah WBB's Maxwell celebrates her homecoming in a big way

Freshman Brynna Maxwell — the Utes' leading scorer — returned to Seattle and led Utah to a 74-65 win over Washington after scoring a game-high 16 points

Ryan Kostecka

Carlson named Pac-12 freshman of the week

After a weekend sweep of the Bay Area schools, Carlson earns a Pac-12 accolade after the big week

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Maxwell leads Utah to victory over Washington State

Highest output on offense in three weeks leads the Utes to a weekend sweep over the Washington schools

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah MBB highlights vs. Cal

Led by Timmy Allen's game-high 21 points, Utah earns the weekend sweep with a 60-45 victory over Cal

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Utah gets defensive in win over Cal

After beating Stanford on Thursday, the Utes took down Cal 60-45 on Saturday night to earn the weekend sweep

Ryan Kostecka

Utah softball begins season with back-to-back victories

The Utes began their season at the Kajikawa Classic with wins over No. 14 Northwestern and Western Michigan

Ryan Kostecka