What Alex Jensen said after Utah's road loss to Arizona State

In a lot of ways, Saturday's matchup between Utah and Arizona State in the desert played out similarly to the first meeting of the season between the teams in Salt Lake City three weeks prior.

Alex Jensen would've liked to have seen a different outcome in the second matchup, considering his team struggled offensively in the first head-to-head matchup with Bobby Hurley's group. But once again, his Runnin' Utes had no answer for the Sun Devils' zone defense, which proved to stifle Terrence Brown and company like it did at the Huntsman Center on Feb. 4.

Utah managed to get off to a better start this time around, though it didn't end up mattering as Arizona State flipped the script for a 73-60 win from Desert Financial Arena.

Here's what Jensen had to say about his team's performance after the game.

On Arizona State's Zone Defense

"I think we were prepared well enough the first time. It was a surprise that they started the game in the zone, but it's a great lesson of learning to do it with not dribbling."

"We showed them clips of the zone. It happened tonight; they were in the zone the first half, we jumped out to that lead, played well. They got to the zone, we ran the zone play, we scored. And then we didn't keep going back to it so, and then sometimes we got sped up."

"We took on Diop and them at the rim, and those blocked shots, or instead of passing the ball, those led to fast break layups for them. It's frustrating that we replicated some of the same mistakes we made in the first game."

On Utah's Pick-And-Roll Defense

"I thought we did a good job for most of the night. We switched there at the end and got some steals. But I think it goes back to offense; the lack of passing, I think, disconnects us on defense. And then we stop talking and guys are upset or whatever. We're just a step behind."

"[Arizona State] did a good job depending on what our coverages were. Bobby did a great job, and their players adjusting to it and hitting the roll. But talking has been a point of emphasis for our team the whole year. They're not naturally talkers. We've gotten better, but I think the offense and defensive end are connected, and it just kind of snowballs."

On Terrence Brown's Style of Play

"Terrence has had a great year. It's interesting going through it; Terrence, like the rest of our guys, learn to do things without the ball. There's a difference between hunting shots and points and letting him come to you. And that's like the best and worst part about Terrence. I tell him all the time, he plays so hard and he wants it, but sometimes you just got to be cerebral, really think out the game. The best way sometimes isn't just to do the same thing harder and faster."

"He's made big strides. I think sometimes he tries a little too hard just to score. And ASU does a good job. I think the zone hurts him a little bit too."

On Building Continuity After First Season

"In the way college basketball is now, continuity is still underrated. As you're starting a program, I think it's that much more difficult when you have a new roster. The more returners that you can have, I think it's easier for the new guys to come in. And I think you have to get the type of players that fit well together and blend and mesh."

"It's hard, and sometimes you don't always get it right, but that's what we're aiming for here. It takes time. Don't rush the process. Continuity is something I think everybody in college basketball would like, so that's what I'm hoping to do as the years go on at Utah."