AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

WBB Video: Utah brings the laughter with bloopers

Ryan Kostecka

Right about now, everyone could use a laugh.

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking our the United States — and the world — morale as a whole seems a little down. 

So with that being said, the Utah women's basketball team came up with an idea to bring a little bit of joy and cheer. ... They made a video featuring all of their "bloopers" throughout the season when together.

While we may be missing sports, sit down, sit back and enjoy the show.

Video courtesy of Utah Women's Basketball twitter.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gym Video: Red Rocks share a special message

In a trying time for our country right now, the Utah gymnastics team shared an inspiring video to help us navigate our way through

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah RB Zack Moss runs the 40

After a dismal showing at the NFL combine in the 40-yard dash, in which he ran with a sore hamstring, Zack Moss redeemed himself with a private showing

Ryan Kostecka

Gym Video: Tom Farden earns Pac-12 honor

In his first season as sole head coach of the Red Rocks, Utah gymnastics' Tom Farden led the Utes to a regular season Pac-12 Championship

Ryan Kostecka

Gymnastics: Five Utes named All-Americans

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic cutting short Utah's season, five members of the Red Rocks were names regular season All-Americans

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah's Larry Krystkowiak with a message to the public

Utah Utes head basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak issues a message to the public amidst COVID-19 pandemic, thanking all of the health professionals

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah DB Jaylon Johnson breakdown

Utah Utes defensive back Jaylon Johnson is one of the top 50 NFL draft prospects according to Sports Illustrated's big board

Ryan Kostecka

Gymnastics Video: Highlights of Utah's Kim Tessen

Kim Tessen had a career season on the mat in leading Utah to the Pac-12 Championship — while also being named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Year

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: 2009 Highlights vs. Alabama

Utah announced itself as a premiere program by taking down No. 2 Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl, wrapping up an undefeated season at 13-0

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Washington State DB Bryce Beekman found dead

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Washington State defensive back Bryce Beekman passed away Tuesday night

Ryan Kostecka

Video: The legend of "One Shining Moment" lives on

Across the country, college basketball teams are producing their own "One Shining Moment" montages after the NCAA tournament was canceled

Ryan Kostecka