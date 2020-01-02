Utah
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Youthful Utes ready for Pac-12 play on Thursday night

Ryan Kostecka

Entering the 2019-20 season, there were question marks regarding the Utah men's basketball team. 

For one thing, this would team would easily be the youngest and least-proven of head coach Larry Krystkowiak's Utah career. Armed with one junior and one senior, the Utes' top seven players in terms of minutes played are all freshmen or sophomores. 

So the question remained as to how this young team would mesh and come together throughout the non-conference portion of its schedule in time for Pac-12 play, which stars on Thursday night against Oregon State.

Twelve games into the season and the Utes find themselves at 9-3, with big wins over No. 17 Kentucky and BYU and questionable losses to Coastal Carolina and Tulane. 

There have been moments where the Utes look as if they can play with anyone in the country, like their 69-66 victory over then-No. 6 Kentucky on Dec. 19 from Las Vegas. Utah held Kentucky's offense in check and led for the entire second half, showing poise and maturity down the stretch to pick up that win. 

"When we were under control, we were pretty darned good when we shared the ball," Krystkowiak said following the win. "I thought there were some stretches when we lost our composure, turning it over and maybe forced some shots. For our guys to kind of stay in the fight, that was pretty cool."

But there have also been moments where the Utes look as if they've never played basketball together, showing their youth and inexperience. Two days after that victory over the Wildcats, Utah was thrashed at the hands of No. 13 San Diego State, falling 80-52 and never looking even remotely competitive.

"There's no question it was a challenge. It's like an extended Pac-12 road trip where you are playing against two ranked teams," Krystkowiak said postgame about facing two straight top 25 teams. "We would have had to be real good to be in this game. It was a super physical game and you could see from our guys we could use some time in the weight room."

The good news is that the Utes have yet to play since that loss to the Aztecs, having 11 days off to prepare for conference play against arguably the toughest combination the Pac-12 has to offer; Oregon State and No. 4 Oregon.

“We can kind of decompress with our families wherever we are and come back and a few of the injuries and bruises can get healed up and we’ll get ready for a real challenging Pac-12 schedule," Krystkowiak said.

Leading the way has been the emergence of sophomore Timmy Allen, already a two-time Pac-12 player of the week and the conference's leading scorer. Allen, who is averaging a team-high 21 ppg and 7.4 rpg, including 2.7 apg, hit the game-winner against Kentucky and has proven that he can take over a game when needed.

Freshmen guard Rylan Jones has been the biggest surprise of the season, averaging 11.1 points and 5.0 assists per game while knocking down 46.9-percent of his shots from beyond the arc. His ability to consistently hit from deep has opened up driving lanes for Allen and Both Gach (11.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg and 3.2 apg).

USATSI_13814736
Dec 18, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes guard Rylan Jones (15) looks to pass the ball against Kentucky Wildcats guard Immanuel Quickley (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

With Pac-12 play set to begin tomorrow against Oregon State, every team in the conference enters with a "clean slate," according to Krystkowiak. And now it's time to find out how much this young Utes team has grown, and how far they still have to go.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 11 Utah falls flat on New Year's Eve

Ryan Kostecka

Due to a disappointing effort, Utah loses 38-10 to Texas in the Alamo Bowl

Video: Hear what Utah DC Morgan Scalley said at the Broyles Award ceremony

Ryan Kostecka

Although he didn't win the Broyles Award, Utah DC Morgan Scalley received a new contract to stay with the Utes

Video: Watch 4-star CB Clark Phillips III commit to Utah over Ohio State

Ryan Kostecka

In front of his La Habra HS classmates on Thursday, 4-star cornerback Clark Phillips III announced his commitment to Utah over Ohio State

CB Clark Phillips III signs with Utah over Ohio State

Ryan Kostecka

The biggest shock of day two of the early signing period turned into a positive for the Utes as CB Clark Phillips III signs with Utah over Ohio State

Video: Recap of Utah's 69-66 victory over No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas

Ryan Kostecka

Timmy Allen had 25 points in leading Utah to a 69-66 victory over No. 6 Kentucky on Wednesday night; the Utes' first win against a top-25 team in three years

Utah shocks the nation with 69-66 victory over No. 6 Kentucky

Ryan Kostecka

Timmy Allen dropped a game-high 25 points in Utah's "neutral court" win over Kentucky; its first win over a ranked opponent since 2016

Video: Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth high on Utah's incoming class

Ryan Kostecka

Utah has ended the first day of the early signing period with the Pac-12's No. 9 ranked recruiting class

Video: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham discusses the 2020 recruiting class

Ryan Kostecka

Utah finishes the first day of the early signing period with the country's No. 50 ranked class; No. 9 in the Pac-12

Utah's National Signing Day: Livestream with updates all day

Ryan Kostecka

Here's the place for all of Utah's National Signing Day's information

Jaylon Johnson opts out of Alamo Bowl

Ryan Kostecka

Utah will be without its best cornerback Jalyon Johnson when it faces Texas on New Year's Eve in the Alamo Bowl