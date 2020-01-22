Zack Moss to skip Senior Bowl

Former Utah star running back Zack Moss will not be participating in this weekend's Senior Bowl, a move he announced to the Salt Lake Tribune on Monday afternoon.

“It was really about sitting down and evaluating what is the right move now so he can get himself prepared for the Combine," said Jamal Tooson, Moss’ agent, who told The Tribune on Monday. “The Combine is going to be the biggest interview of his life."

Moss is Utah's record-breaking running and the latest in a group of NFL players who've come from the program.

He ended his senior campaign with 1,416 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, 388 receiving yards on 28 catches and two scores. The first-team all-Pac-12 player leaves Utah as the program's all-time leading rusher and touchdowns scored — he finished his four-year career with 4,067 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns, 465 receiving yards on 66 catches with three scores.

The story of Moss not participating in the Senior Bowl became clearer when Tooson tweeted out a video of Moss training in the sand.

Moss now has just over a month to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft in Indianapolis, which begins on Feb. 24. He is expected to go through all of the combine drills, most notably being the flashy 40-yard dash where Moss can show off his explosiveness that some scouts have questioned.

However, the combine might not be the final time Moss can show off his vast array of skills in front of NFL GM's, coaches and scouts. It is expected that Utah's pro day will take place sometime towards the end of March — and Moss is expected to be in attendance although it's unclear how much he will participate in.