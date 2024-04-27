BYU Snatches Up Utah Transfer Portal Target
Utah loses out on an in-state transfer target to bitter rivals BYU and will have to continue their search for 2024's potential QB2.
In this story:
With the spring transfer window now open, it's expected that the Utes will be active in the QB market, however an in state target is now off the table as arch-rivals BYU have officially secured his signature.
McCae Hillstead is a 5'10" 185-pound QB from Utah State and in his freshman year, he racked up 1,062 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions on 94 completions for a 59.5% completion rate.
The Lehi, Utah native joins a crammed Cougars QB room as his arrival makes him the 8th QB on the roster, and while losing a transfer target to your rivals is always a tough pill to swallow, there is still plenty of time for Kyle Whittingham and Co. to find their guy if they feel that Brandon Rose isn't the right man to be QB2.
Published