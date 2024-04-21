Utah Utes: Spring Transfer Portal Tracker
The chaos never stops. On April 16th, the second and final transfer portal window opened ahead of the 2024 season.
The spring portal, which is open until April 30th, gives players one final chance to move their talents before the new season begins. Hundreds of players switched schools during this winter opening, and this session, countless more will inevitably join them.
Here is a comprehensive list of both the players Utah has lost to the spring portal and the players Utah has gained (According to 247Sports.com):
Transferring Away
Chase Kennedy (EDGE) - Sophomore
Kennedy is a tough loss for the Utah squad. A blossoming defensive star who had a strong spring camp, the 6-foot-3 defensive end saw reserve action in six games during the 2023 season. Lighting in a bottle on the edge, Kennedy should become a starting caliber edge threat for whoever picks him up.
Steve Smedley (QB) - Freshman
Did not see any action with Utah in 2023. Passed for 358 yards in one game at Oak Ridge HS (TX) his senior season, completing 16-of-22 passes with six touchdowns.
Austin LaRue (DT) - Redshirt Freshman
Did not see any action with Utah in 2023. First-team all-district with Stratford HS (TX) his senior year, recorded 57 tackles with 10.0 TFL and 7.0 sacks.
Kolinu'u Faaiu (C) - Junior - Committed to Texas A&M
Faaiu is another big loss for the Utes. After seeing action in five games on the offensive line and special teams in 2022, the 6-foot-3 interior lineman started Utah’s last eight games of 2023 at center. Expected to be the team’s starter in 2024, Faaiu’s entrance into the portal and commitment to Texas A&M is a significant punch to the Utes O-line depth.
Briton Allen (S) - Senior
Allen came to Utah in 2023 after spending 2019-2022 with the USC Trojans. The experienced safety began the 2023 season on the Comeback Player of the Year watchlist after missing the entire 2021 and 2022 seasons with a torn ACL. The 6-foot safety played in six games for Utah, earning five tackles on the season, with a career-high three coming in Utah’s win against his former squad.
Sidney Mbanasor (WR) - Sophomore
Mbanasor always had a massive upside. The 6-foot-5 receiver would show flashes of greatness during the offseason but was never able to carve out a prominent starting role on Utah’s roster. In total, the Texas native played in four games for Utah throughout 2022 and 2023, recording no catches.
Jacob Edmonds (IOL) - Redshirt Freshman
Did not see any action with Utah in 2023. Two-time Sectional Lineman of the Year starred at Vacaville HS (CA). Son of former BYU Ray Guy Award semi-finalist Aaron Edmonds.
Transferring In
Paul Fitzgerald (EDGE) - Freshman
Where Kennedy’s departure leaves a hole, Fitzgerald fills in. The former Utah State defensive star had an amazing freshman season with the Aggies in 2023. All said and told, the 6-foot-3 defensive end recorded 46 total tackles (23 solo), eight sacks, and a forced fumble. Fitzgerald should slot in nicely within Utah’s current defensive line depth and be able to carve out a starting role. Additionally, if the young star can develop similarly to Jonah Elliss, Utah could have a superstar on their hands.
Damien Alford (WR) - Junior
Similar to how Fitzgerald’s addition complements Kennedy’s departure, Alford joins the Utes as the contested catch threat Utah had hoped Mbanasor would become. The main difference between the two receivers is statistical output, as the former Syracuse standout has a long history of production. Utah’s incoming 6-foot-6 receiver from Canada, improved on his production year after year, having his best season in 2023 with 33 receptions for 610 yards and three touchdowns.
Alford is exactly what Utah's offense needed, filling the role former Ute Devaughn Vele played on the team in seasons prior. Alford’s addition maximizes Cam Rising’s potential entering his final season and secures the Utah quarterback his most talented pass-catching room ever.