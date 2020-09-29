2021 recruit Darrien Stewart announces commitment to Utah

Utah continues to make moves on the recruiting trail for the class of 2021.

One day after Velltray Jefferson, a three-star athlete who is heavy on potential, announced his commitment to play linebacker for the Utes, Utah went out and added their 11th commitment of the 2021 class in Darrien Stewart.

Stewart, a three-star safety out of Nevada, announced his commitment to head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff on Sunday.

DARRIEN STEWART

*3-star, S

*6-foot-2, 190-pounds

*Desert Pines High School — Las Vegas, Nevada

Sort of unknown commodity for whatever reason, Stewart full on looks the part of Division I safety, and to be honest he plays the part as well.

What makes Stewart special is that he's good on nearly every aspect of the game. He's got the size to man up with tight ends, the physicality to play in the box and make a hit and the athleticism to cover centerfield.

But that's also what makes Stewart just a three-star prospect and not more is that he isn't great in any one thing. He can matchup with receivers but lacks ideal cover skills, and while his athleticism is good, his hips are a little tight and he struggles coming out of breaks immediately.

His best trait is the physical and reckless abandonment he plays, a style of play that has become very familiar with the Utah defense. Stewart loves to hit and has no problem challenging anyone, regardless of size.

Still, Stewart is the sort of prospect who is only going to get better. Once he gets into a college program, I fully expect him to shine after a year or two of refining his technique and growing more as an athlete.

He chose Utah over the likes of Boise State, UCLA and Oregon.

Stewart credits his relationship with Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as the primary reason for choosing the Utes. He'll provide immediate depth in the secondary, and could be looking to play any spot on the backend and not just as strong or free safety.

He will miss his senior season of football because he's electing to graduate high school early and enroll at Utah in time for spring ball..

Stewart is now Utah's seventh commitment on the defensive side of the ball, joining four-star linebacker Mason Tufaga, three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds and now Jefferson.

Utah now possesses the conference's ninth ranked recruiting class, up two spots from where the program sat prior to the commitments of Stewart and Jefferson. They also sit with the nation's 65th best class, a far cry No. 29 where they finished last season.

