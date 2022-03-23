Skip to main content
2022 NFL Draft Profile: Britain Covey

Draft Analysis of former Utah wide receiver/return specialist and NFL prospect Britain Covey.

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) celebrates after scoring on a 97-yard kickoff return in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Utah 48-45. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

Britain Covey

Height: 5-8

Weight: 170

Position: Wide Receiver and Return Specialist

During his senior season at Utah, wide receiver Britain Covey caught 52 passes for 514 yards and three touchdowns. During his tenure, he made five All-Pac-12 teams, three as a returner. Covey set a program record in punt return yardage with 1,092 total yards. He also returned two punts for touchdowns while playing for the Utes. In addition, Covey led Utah in receiving yards in 2015, 2018, and 2020. He ranks in the top-10 all-time at Utah in career punt returns (2nd, 92), receptions (2nd, 184), all-purpose yards (3rd, 4,241), and receiving yards (6th, 2,011). Covey's play-making ability made him one of the top players to watch in the Pac-12. Simply said, Covey belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of Utah Football.

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) breaks away from Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) during the third quarter of the 2022 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports.

Strengths

Covey has elite speed, outstanding cutting ability and does a great job catching the ball in traffic. Although Covey is undersized, he is tough and uses his quickness to get off the line of scrimmage. In addition, the receiver is outstanding in the return game and teams are absolutely playing with fire when choosing to kick the ball in his direction. Covey's quickness and cutting ability make him dangerous with the ball in his hands. Overall, he runs good routes and manages to create remarkable separation.

Weaknesses

Size could be a problem with Covey at the NFL level. He will undoubtedly have difficulty getting off-press coverage against stronger defensive backs. In addition, defenders will try to knock him around because of his small stature no matter when he has the ball in his hands.

Outlook

Covey could possibly be a day three prospect and NFL teams should be willing to take a chance on him because of what he can do with the ball in his hands. His ability to absolutely cook teams in the return again should be incredibly enticing to a lot of NFL teams. The former Utah star could also be a slot receiver in the NFL with his quickness and speed as it would be harder for cornerbacks to press in the slot since teams could bring him in motion. Covey could develop into a Hunter Renfrow type slot receiver; all it will take is the right organization to believe in him and his potential.

