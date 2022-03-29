2022 NFL Draft Profile: Cole Fotheringham

Cole Fotheringham

Height: 6-4

Weight: 243

Position: Tight End

Over the course of his career, Cole Fotheringham played in 47 games and made 38 starts at tight end. In 2021, Fotheringham played 14 games and started 10. The tight end caught 15 balls for 128 yards. Notably, with such a deep and talented tight end room, Utah did not utilize the tight end much in the passing game. Overall, Fotheringham caught 52 passes for 526 yards and three touchdowns in four years.

Strengths

Fotheringham showed reliable hands and good ball tracking abilities when used in the passing game. He also has good body control that allows him to catch passes outside his frame. In addition, Fotheringham is a great blocker and creates good leverage by using the knee-pend technique which can drive defenders back once he initiates contact with his hands. He also has a good amount of strength and can easily outmuscle defenders.

Weaknesses

The former Utah tight end is not overly fast and is quite stiff when running routes. At times a lack of focus causes Fotheringham to drop passes. Additionally, he is also fairly easy to bring down and does not break many tackles.

Outlook

Fotheringham is projected to be an undrafted free agent. However, with his blocking ability, some NFL teams could use him as a blocking tight end. Potentially, with more of an opportunity as a pass-catcher, Fotheringham could improve his offensive skills as well and become more of a threat.

Facebook - @UtahSI

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @sportsillustrated_utah