Skip to main content

2024 Utah commit Kobe Boykin impressed by the Utes brotherhood and feels great about his commitment after first visit

Four-star athlete and 2024 Utah commit Kobe Boykin joined Sports Illustrated Utah to share the details of his first visit with the program.

On February 4, 2022 the University of Utah Football team received one of its most intriguing commitments as of late, a versatile sophomore athlete from Orange, California. Ranked a four-star by Rivals, Kobe Boykin is a promising running back with great athleticism and sky-high potential who will make his way to Salt Lake City in 2024.

Following his first visit to the University of Utah, Boykin sat down with Sports Illustrated Utah to discuss the details of his experience.

Facebook - @UtahSI

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Instagram - @sportsillustrated_utah

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Dec 12, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes in the third quarter at Folsom Field.
Football

Britain Covey shares update on NFL Draft preparations and partnership with OMORPHO Gravity Sportswear

By LaMarr Fields5 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 11.42.49 PM
Football

The sky’s the limit for Utah’s 2022 season according to tenured cornerback Malone Mataele

By Jared DannApr 26, 2022
_71_Braeden_Daniels__MG_7618
Football

‘Being versatile and able to play all 5 positions’ on the offensive line, is what motivates Braeden Daniels

By Christian LedekApr 26, 2022
3J2A7643
Football

Photos: Utah Football 2022 Spring Game

By Jeffrey BennettApr 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 4.10.43 PM
Football

The top five defensive performances from the 2022 Utah Spring Football Game

By Cole BagleyApr 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 11.42.32 PM
Football

The top five offensive performances from the 2022 Utah Spring Football Game

By Cole BagleyApr 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 3.10.30 PM
Football

What we learned about Utah: 2022 Spring Game edition

By Cole BagleyApr 24, 2022
4Q2A7532
Football

QB2 battle remains dead heat as Team White defeats Team Red in Utah's 2022 Spring Game

By Cole BagleyApr 23, 2022