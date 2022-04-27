2024 Utah commit Kobe Boykin impressed by the Utes brotherhood and feels great about his commitment after first visit

Four-star athlete and 2024 Utah commit Kobe Boykin joined Sports Illustrated Utah to share the details of his first visit with the program.

On February 4, 2022 the University of Utah Football team received one of its most intriguing commitments as of late, a versatile sophomore athlete from Orange, California. Ranked a four-star by Rivals, Kobe Boykin is a promising running back with great athleticism and sky-high potential who will make his way to Salt Lake City in 2024.

Following his first visit to the University of Utah, Boykin sat down with Sports Illustrated Utah to discuss the details of his experience.

