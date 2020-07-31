AllUtes
50 reasons why Kahanu Kia is a big deal to the Utah Utes

Ryan Kostecka

It may not be understood by every program in the country, but to the Utah Utes, Kahuna Kia is a very big deal.

Kia, three-star linebacker out of Punahou High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, is viewed by the Utah program as somebody they can't afford to miss out on. With that being, the Utes are making sure they do everything they can to convince Kia that Salt Lake City is the best place for him to call home — and the latest step involves 50 reasons why.

Utah recently sent Kia 50 different letters detailing what makes him so special and why the Utes believe he's best suited to play in their program.

When looking at Kia, Utah is evaluating him based on the potential he possesses in a year or two down the road, and that is very high.

Kia is beginning to fill out his frame, but that's expected as he will continue to grow once he gets into a collegiate strength and conditioning program. He's already an athletic specimen, testing off the charts and showcasing very good bend and the ability to play on coverage.

He does need to get a little more physical as that part of his game hasn't quite caught up to his natural instincts, but the expectation is that with more time it will happen. He shows natural ability to shed blockers and is highly regarded for his mental preparation to the game.

In the end, Kia is a kid who could really break out once he hits his sophomore or junior season of college — very similar to what's expected out of defensive end Mika Tafua this upcoming season for the Utes. Utah is very high on his list and at this point in his recruitment, it would be somewhat surprising if he didn't end up in Salt Lake City when it's all said and done.

Here's a complete breakdown by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia regarding what Fano can do at the next level...

Prospect: LB Kahanu Kia
Projected Position: Linebacker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
School: Honolulu (Hawaii) Punahou
Schools of Interest: Considering Arizona, Colorado and Utah, among others.

Frame: Long arm defender with a wiry build with room to add mass and definition to upper and lower body

Athleticism: The son of a former Division I linebacker is a natural athlete who plays well in space and is a reliable tackler. His ability to play in the box or on the edge sets him apart at the high school level. He is also efficient in coverage.

Instincts: Diagnoses plays quick and is excellent in his ability to drop into passes lanes and use his length to his advantage.

Polish: As his frame continues to develop, he will grow into a complete edge rusher. He is a sure, reliable tackler who plays naturally in space. He tends to take negative steps which causes him to get out of position when playing in the box.

Bottom Line: Kahuna Kia is a well-rounded linebacker who is only going to improve as his frame fills out. He projects as an edge rusher, but he can play multiple roles across the linebacking corps. His ability to diagnose and react in run support, while also being disruptive in the passing game is desirable. He projects as a starter at the Power 5 level.

