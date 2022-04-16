Skip to main content
Andrew Mata'afa is 'taking it day by day' as he embraces a new leadership role in the young but talented linebacker room

Andrew Mata'afa is 'taking it day by day' as he embraces a new leadership role in the young but talented linebacker room

With the departure of several key linebackers, junior linebacker Andrew Mata'afa is emerging as a leader in the young but highly talented position group.

Andrew Mata'afa, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

With the departure of several key linebackers, junior linebacker Andrew Mata'afa is emerging as a leader in the young but highly talented position group.

With just two weeks left in Utah’s Spring Camp, the program is continuing to get a better understanding of how the team looks, who the key contributors will be and which of the young guys are beginning to show promise. As one of the emerging leaders, junior linebacker Andrew Mata’afa is transitioning to a newer role as he offers mentorship to a very young linebacker group.

Looking back on last season, Mata’afa primarily operated as a defensive reserve and saw time on special teams. However, Mata’afa was still able to enjoy playing on several big stages and soaked in everything those venues had to offer.

“Last season was an amazing trip,” Mata’afa said. “Winning the Pac-12, going to the Rose [Bowl], I know we came up short but that journey with everyone of those guys, the guys that are going onto the league and the guys who are here now, it was a great process…[I was] starstruck. Playing in Allegiant Stadium in Vegas, coming out on top, going to the Rose Bowl…even though we came up short I just liked to take it all in.”

Transitioning from last season and now into spring camp, Mata’afa is one of the most tenured players in the linebacker group. While he hasn’t necessarily seen a ton of time on the field, he’s certainly been around the program long enough to be able to offer advice and help the new young guys around him. Additionally, with the help and advice of former teammates Nephi Sewell and Devin Lloyd, Mata’afa is prepared to be a respected leader.

“I’m taking it day by day. They [Lloyd and Sewell] left some big shoes to fill but they’re always there. They call me everyday, they text me everyday, and they make sure that I am okay…when they make sure that I am okay, I know that I can go out and do well for these guys out here right now,” Mata’afa said.

As previously mentioned, while the linebacker room is incredibly talented, its also incredibly young. With several new freshman additions in Lander Barton, Carson Tabaracci and Justin Medlock, in addition to Karene Reid and the Calvert brothers, Mata’afa said that the goal right now is to just help them learn assignments and how the defense operates.

“Our goals here is just alignment, assignment and technique. Right now we’ve got a lot of young guys coming in so for these guys to come into this playbook coming from high school or JUCO, not having that mental background of the game…this whole spring ball is just about getting smarter, tougher and faster,” He said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With so many new young guys, linebackers coach Colton Swan has been really utilizing Mata’afa’s experience by pairing him with nearly every new guy in order to help them learn the defensive sets.

“Coach Swan just has us partnered up, one veteran, one young guy, so its nice. It gets me out of my comfort zone to help the young guys get his assignment and alignment right. It’s something new but it's good work…I’m with every new guy. Justin Medlock, Carson Tabaracci, every young guy,” He explained.

“A lot of the young guys are coming along,” Mata’afa continued. “They’re starting to learn, ‘hey if you mess up, that's ok.’”

While Mata’afa continues to embrace his role as one of the more tenured and experienced linebackers, it will be interesting to see how the room develops. For now, it seems Reid and Barton are leading the position while Mata’afa offers contributions just behind them.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SportsIllustrated_Utah

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (29) holds the ball up as he runs into the end zone after picking up a USC Trojans fumble during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Nephi Sewell shares his thoughts on pro day and reflects on his career at Utah

By Cole Bagley and Jared Dann1 hour ago
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) has the ball knocked away by Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Football

JaTravis Broughton is feeling good and making plays as he returns from injury to lead the secondary

By Cole Bagley6 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 2.43.59 PM
Football

‘Last season was a teaser’, Devin Kaufusi and the Utes are building on 2021’s success.

By Christian Ledek22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-14 at 7.17.05 PM
Football

Lander Barton remains humble and hungry while taking spring camp by storm and running with the ones

By Cole Bagley23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 4.08.35 PM
Football

What Kyle Whittingham said during week four of Utah's spring camp

By Sports Illustrated UtahApr 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 9.17.30 PM
Football

Seeking consistency, Solomon Enis shares how the wide receiving room is shaping up

By Cole BagleyApr 13, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 7.11.26 PM
Football

'One-hundred percent all go', wide receiver Makai Cope is ready to contribute in 2022

By Cole BagleyApr 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 10.48.36 PM
Football

A true competitor, RJ Hubert has returned from injury and is ready to lead the secondary

By Cole BagleyApr 11, 2022