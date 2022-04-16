Andrew Mata'afa is 'taking it day by day' as he embraces a new leadership role in the young but talented linebacker room

With just two weeks left in Utah’s Spring Camp, the program is continuing to get a better understanding of how the team looks, who the key contributors will be and which of the young guys are beginning to show promise. As one of the emerging leaders, junior linebacker Andrew Mata’afa is transitioning to a newer role as he offers mentorship to a very young linebacker group.

Looking back on last season, Mata’afa primarily operated as a defensive reserve and saw time on special teams. However, Mata’afa was still able to enjoy playing on several big stages and soaked in everything those venues had to offer.

“Last season was an amazing trip,” Mata’afa said. “Winning the Pac-12, going to the Rose [Bowl], I know we came up short but that journey with everyone of those guys, the guys that are going onto the league and the guys who are here now, it was a great process…[I was] starstruck. Playing in Allegiant Stadium in Vegas, coming out on top, going to the Rose Bowl…even though we came up short I just liked to take it all in.”

Transitioning from last season and now into spring camp, Mata’afa is one of the most tenured players in the linebacker group. While he hasn’t necessarily seen a ton of time on the field, he’s certainly been around the program long enough to be able to offer advice and help the new young guys around him. Additionally, with the help and advice of former teammates Nephi Sewell and Devin Lloyd, Mata’afa is prepared to be a respected leader.

“I’m taking it day by day. They [Lloyd and Sewell] left some big shoes to fill but they’re always there. They call me everyday, they text me everyday, and they make sure that I am okay…when they make sure that I am okay, I know that I can go out and do well for these guys out here right now,” Mata’afa said.

As previously mentioned, while the linebacker room is incredibly talented, its also incredibly young. With several new freshman additions in Lander Barton, Carson Tabaracci and Justin Medlock, in addition to Karene Reid and the Calvert brothers, Mata’afa said that the goal right now is to just help them learn assignments and how the defense operates.

“Our goals here is just alignment, assignment and technique. Right now we’ve got a lot of young guys coming in so for these guys to come into this playbook coming from high school or JUCO, not having that mental background of the game…this whole spring ball is just about getting smarter, tougher and faster,” He said.

With so many new young guys, linebackers coach Colton Swan has been really utilizing Mata’afa’s experience by pairing him with nearly every new guy in order to help them learn the defensive sets.

“Coach Swan just has us partnered up, one veteran, one young guy, so its nice. It gets me out of my comfort zone to help the young guys get his assignment and alignment right. It’s something new but it's good work…I’m with every new guy. Justin Medlock, Carson Tabaracci, every young guy,” He explained.

“A lot of the young guys are coming along,” Mata’afa continued. “They’re starting to learn, ‘hey if you mess up, that's ok.’”

While Mata’afa continues to embrace his role as one of the more tenured and experienced linebackers, it will be interesting to see how the room develops. For now, it seems Reid and Barton are leading the position while Mata’afa offers contributions just behind them.

