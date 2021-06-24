Arizona State Football Program 'Under Investigation' For Possible Recruiting Violations

After news broke last week that the Arizona State football program was under investigation by the NCAA for possible recruiting violations, multiple reports have come out saying the Sun Devils program could be in some serious danger

What is going on at Arizona State?

Or what has been going on at Arizona State?

First reported by The Athletic’s Doug Haller and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated, the NCAA is investigating allegations of violations within the Sun Devils football program — most likely massive recruiting violations.

“ASU can confirm the NCAA is conducting an investigation regarding allegations related to our football program,” Arizona State vice president of media relations and strategic communications Katie Paquet told The Athletic in a statement. “In accordance with NCAA bylaws, the university cannot provide further comment at this time.”

Rob Schumacher/The Republic

According to multiple reports, an anonymous person sent a dossier of dozens of pages to the Arizona State athletic department. Within this dossier were receipts, pictures, screenshots and emails related to multiple potential recruiting violations committed by the Sun Devils staff.

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the NCAA into a recruiting "dead period," which meant that programs were not allowed to host athletes on campus despite playing games last fall and winter.

But according to reports, that didn't stop Arizona State from 'hosting' recruits throughout that time period. It's been reported that the coaching staff violated several rules set by the NCAA, including hiding recruits in a suite during a home game last season and allegedly bringing a recruit up back stairs of the ASU’s football facility to meet head coach Herm Edwards.

As of now, it's unknown what Edwards' role was in these alleged violations. But it's common knowledge throughout the the Pac-12 that Antonio Pierce, Arizona State's defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator, is seen as the primary recruiter and leader for the Sun Devils.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, citing multiple sources...

"At least 30 players visited campus over a span of months, a practice so common coaches referenced 'official visit weekends' in staff meetings, coaches bumped into recruits and families in a back stairwell and a routine developed of facility tours being given around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. at night."

Thamel dropped even more bombs in his report, stating...

“It wasn’t a secret,” said a staff member with direct knowledge of the visits. “As far as knowing everyone who came into that [football] office, the number is too big and the names are too many. They would bring in parents, their moms and dads and friends. They’d get a facility tour like they were on an official visit. They’d show you the weight room and training room. They’d show you everything.”

In perhaps the most extreme example of how normalized the illicit recruiting had become, one Bay Area prospect — who enrolled at a rival Pac-12 school — worked out with a position coach at a local park. The video of that workout was shot on a cell phone camera and then evaluated in an offensive staff meeting of more than a dozen coaches. Not only was the workout and visit against the rules, but the staffers evaluated the illegal workout on the illegal visit as if it were a recruit's high school game tape. The staff now must hope that same recruit and others like him don't detail their visits to the NCAA, which has leverage over the players' eligibility.

“The confusing part is why you’d put your career on a 17-year-old senior,” said one source.

Dec 11, 2020; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Demetrious Flowers (9) celebrates after returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It's unknown what is to come of these allegations, but the NCAA is investigating and according to sources, a decision and reprimand could come before the start of the 2021 season in September.

Led by quarterback Jayden Daniels and a talented offense, Arizona State is expected to contend with both USC and Utah for the Pac-12 South division title this year.

