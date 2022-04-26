‘Being versatile and able to play all 5 positions’ on the offensive line, is what motivates Braeden Daniels

With the ambition of playing at the next level, junior offensive lineman Braeden Daniels is seeking more success for both his teammates and himself as he approaches the 2022 season.

Over the course of his career, Daniels has played 35 career games and started 29 of them (18 at left guard, 11 at right tackle). During spring camp he earned the praises of coach Jim Harding, as well as head coach Kyle Whittingham, but has remained focused and isn’t allowing complacency to get the better of him.

“Leading by example is something I take pride in,” Daniels said. “Finding ways I can help everyone be better and being able to be versatile…you’ve got to own it.”

Daniels was named to the Pac-12 All Conference second-team in 2021 having started every game (3 at left guard, 11 at right tackle). During spring ball he focused on his versatility as he shifted to play another position on the offensive line.

“I’m starting to play left tackle and I’m knocking the rust off,” Daniels said with a slight smile. “I’m getting better each and every day, as I should. I’ve been focused on being detailed and not only getting the job done, but dominating at getting it done.”

Complacency isn’t a thing Daniels falls into. When you’re the defending Pac-12 champions, you’re going to get everyone’s top performance come fall. Luckily, he understands that and is doing his best to fill the void left by three-time all Pac-12, and current NFL draft prospect, Nick Ford.

“We’re all going to have to step up if we want to win the Rose Bowl this season,” Daniels said. “The younger guys are starting to get it too. It’s anyone’s for the taking and it’s ours for the taking too.”

This spring, coach Whittingham compared Daniels to Nick Ford with his ability to move around the offensive line and play multiple positions well.

“Something that’s been preached since I’ve been at Utah is to be versatile and to be able to play all 5 positions,” Daniels said. “I have aspirations to go to the NFL and be able to play every position can only help me.”

The 2022 season kicks off with a huge game in Gainesville against Florida. As spring ball has now concluded, Daniels and Utah’s focus is dialed in on getting better.

“We’re looking forward to going down there to compete and be physical,” Daniels said. “I’m becoming the best player I can be, the best leader I can be, and owning my role. We can go as far as we want, it’s up to us really.”

The Utes will take on the Gators of Florida in week one of the 2022 season on Saturday, September 3rd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

