It's official, Bradlee Anae is the best defensive linemen in the Pac-12.

The senior was awarded the Morris Trophy, given out annually to the Pac-12's best offensive and defensive linemen in the conference. The award is truly a player's award, as Anae was voted the honor by the Pac-12's starting offensive linemen.

Anae is the fourth Ute, and third defensive player to receive this prestigious honor. He joins Nate Orchard (2014) and Star Lotulelei (2011) as other defensive linemen to win, while Isaac Asiata (2016) is the lone Ute offensive lineman to win.

It's been quite the senior season for the defensive end, as he's a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Award, a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award and also earned semifinalist honors for the Bednarik Award. On the year, he has recorded 12.5 sacks (7th in the nation) and 13.5 tackles for loss.

Oct 12, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Bradlee Anae (6) between plays during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Anae, who is a two-time all-Pac-12 first team selection (2018, 2019), has 29.5 sacks in his career, tied for the Utah school record, while also being fourth all-time with 41.0 tackles for loss.

The Morris Trophy is sponsored by the Washington Athletic Club, Sports Radio 950 KJR, Anthony's Restaurants, Athletic Awards of Seattle and the Morris Trophy Foundation. It was created by Traci (Morris) Drake in 1980 and named after her father, G. Patrick Morris.

Anae will be honored on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Washington Athletic Club in downtown Seattle.