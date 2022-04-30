BREAKING: A handful of Utes sign Free Agent Deals following 2022 NFL Draft

Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft, former Utes Nick Ford, Nephi Sewell, Britain Covey, Cole Fotheringham, Mika Tafua, Hauati Pututau and Bamidele Olaseni have reportedly signed free agent deals.

According to his twitter account, former Utah linebacker Nephi Sewell has signed a free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints. Last season, the Saints experienced one of their worst campaigns in recent years, finishing just over .500 with a 9-8 record as they try to find a new identity in the post Drew Brees era.

According to his Instagram account, offensive lineman Nick Ford will be joining his former teammate Devin Lloyd in Jacksonville as Ford has agreed to a free agent deal with the Jaguars. As for their 2021 campaign, Jacksonville struggled immensely, tying for a league low with only three wins on the year.

As for Bamidele Olaseni, multiple sources have confirmed that he has signed a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that Olaseni was able to visit just a few short weeks ago. Last year the Raiders finished with a 10-7 record, barely making the playoffs on the final day of the regular season before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round, 26-19.

Olaseni will be joined by teammate and former Utah tight end Cole Fotheringham, sources confirm.

According to multiple sources, former Utah captain and defensive end Mika Tafua has signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Last season, Dallas finished atop the NFC East with a 12-5 record but lost to San Francisco in the NFL Wild Card Round 23-17. Tafua will join former Ute Francis Bernard.

Hauati Pututau has reportedly signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers finished 2021 with a league-high 13 wins but were shocked in the Divisional Round by San Francisco 13-10.

Last but certainly not least, according to his twitter account, Britain Covey has signed a free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Another team trying to figure out their identity, the Eagles finished 9-8 on the year and while they did make the playoffs, they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round 31-15.

This story will be updated.

