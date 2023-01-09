Skip to main content
BREAKING: Brant Kuithe WILL return to Utah for the 2023 season

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports.

One of Utah's most talented tight ends will return for the 2023 season.
On Monday, January 9, Utah tight end Brant Kuithe announced that he will return for the 2023 season rather than declare for the NFL Draft.

After sustaining an ACL injury against ASU early in the year, Kuithe was then sidelined for the remainder of the season and was unable to compete in what should've been his final campaign as a Ute.

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass and is brought down by San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Justus Tavai (91) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Through only four games, Kuithe posted an impressive 206 yards and three touchdowns. However, despite the impressive early production, Kuithe obviously did not feel comfortable enough to enter his name into the draft. Not that he's ill-prepared to enter the league, but he would be at a significant disadvantage with his injury and its unlikely he's on the mind of NFL Scouts.

Kuithe will return for his senior season with 1,882 yards and 20 total touchdowns. With Dalton Kincaid headed to the NFL, Kuithe will easily be the No. 1 receiving target next season and can raise his draft stock.

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Football

