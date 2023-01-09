Skip to main content
BREAKING: Devaughn Vele WILL return to Utah for the 2023 season

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.



One of Utah's most lethal offensive weapons has decided to return for the 2023 season.
  
  

On Monday, January 9, Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele announced that he will return for the 2023 season rather than declare for the NFL Draft.

While Vele stated that his original plan was to prepare for the NFL back in November, he has since changed his mind and will run it back for another season in 2023.

Looking back at the 2022 campaign, Vele ranked second in terms of receptions (50) and receiving yards (595) for the Utes, trailing only Dalton Kincaid. He also added five receiving touchdowns and had 246 yards on 26 punt returns.

Returning in 2023 will provide Vele with an opportunity to boost his draft stock and contribute even more. While he did take a significant step this last year, another season as one of the Utes primary offensive weapons could put him in a better situation to be selected in the draft.





Vele will return for the 2023 campaign with 996 total receiving yards and 6 touchdowns on 75 total receptions. 

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

