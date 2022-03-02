Skip to main content
BREAKING: Former Stanford linebacker Gabe Reid announces commitment to Utah
Gabe Reid
Utah Utes

After entering the transfer portal on December 7, former Stanford Linebacker Gabe Reid commits to Utah.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

On Wednesday afternoon, former Stanford linebacker Gabe Reid announced his commitment to the University of Utah via twitter after entering the transfer portal back on December 7. The older brother of the Utes rising talent, Karene Reid, Gabe is a stellar addition to a Utah defense that is seeking to replace the recent vacancy of NFL draft prospects Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell.

Despite a plethora of interest from other Pac-12 programs such as Washington, USC and Oregon, Utah simply made the most sense. In addition to playing besides his younger brother, Reid also played at Timpview High School which helped him create relationships with former wide receiver Britain Covey and current defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi.

During his final year at Stanford this past season, Reid was one of the most effective defenders on the Cardinal defense, recording 62 total tackles for fourth most on the team. He also led the program with 10 tackles for loss while also registering an interception and three pass break-ups.

While slightly bigger than his brother Karene, Gabe checks in at 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds. Operating primarily at the outside linebacker position, Reid is a do-it-all type of defender who presents a physical pass rush but also has the ability to drop back and defend as demonstrated by his interception against Oregon this past year.

In what will be his final year of college eligibility, Reid joins an extremely talented defense that is poised to help the program repeat as back-to-back Pac-12 Champions. However, with the departure of several upperclassmen to the NFL, and with all their young starters, Reid provides some much needed experience and leadership after five years with the Cardinal.

Stanford Cardinal linebacker Gabe Reid (90) celebrates in the first quarter against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
