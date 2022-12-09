BREAKING: Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg commits to Utah

On Thursday, Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg announced his commitment to Utah via his Twitter account.

After what has been a phenomenal month of recruiting for the University of Utah, former Stanford commit and four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg has officially flipped his commitment to the University of Utah.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 235 pounds, Clegg is an active and elite pass-rusher that rarely loses battles at the line of scrimmage. With a powerful first step, speed, quickness and good hands, this hometown hero has a massive upside and should quickly evolve into a talented starter.

Overall, Clegg is the No. 20 ranked edge rusher for the class of 2023 and the No. 3 prospect out of the state of Utah. With 21 total offers, he chose Utah over Stanford, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, USC and Oklahoma among others.

With his announcement, Clegg becomes the 18th Utah commit for the class of 2023 and the second edge rusher.

