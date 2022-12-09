Skip to main content
BREAKING: Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg commits to Utah

CJ Jacobsen, Utah — Courtesy of CJ Jacobsen.

BREAKING: Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg commits to Utah

The No. 3 player in the state of Utah has decided to become a Ute after de-committing from Stanford.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Thursday, Four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg announced his commitment to Utah via his Twitter account.

After what has been a phenomenal month of recruiting for the University of Utah, former Stanford commit and four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg has officially flipped his commitment to the University of Utah.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 235 pounds, Clegg is an active and elite pass-rusher that rarely loses battles at the line of scrimmage. With a powerful first step, speed, quickness and good hands, this hometown hero has a massive upside and should quickly evolve into a talented starter.

Overall, Clegg is the No. 20 ranked edge rusher for the class of 2023 and the No. 3 prospect out of the state of Utah. With 21 total offers, he chose Utah over Stanford, Auburn, Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, USC and Oklahoma among others.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With his announcement, Clegg becomes the 18th Utah commit for the class of 2023 and the second edge rusher.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising hoists the Pac-12 Championship trophy after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

What several Utes said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State

By FanNation AllUtes
USATSI_13360356
Recruiting

BREAKING: Former BYU Edge Rusher Logan Fano transfers to Utah

By Cole Bagley
A general view of the football helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Recruiting

BREAKING: Four-star OT Spencer Fano commits to Utah

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) is tackled after a catch by Southern Utah Thunderbirds linebacker Aubrey Nellems (22) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utes Brant Kuithe hints at possible return with social media post

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_17440968
Football

What Kyle Whittingham said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State

By FanNation AllUtes
USATSI_17452577
Football

Utah Utes to face Penn State Nittany Lions in 2023 Rose Bowl

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19550923
Football

What Whittingham said after Utah's victory over USC

By FanNation AllUtes
USATSI_19547157
Football

Cam Rising reacts to Caleb William's nails after Pac-12 Championship

By Cole Bagley