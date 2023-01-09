BREAKING: Thomas Yassmin WILL return to Utah for the 2023 season

On Sunday, January 8, Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin announced that he will return for the 2023 season rather than declare for the NFL Draft.

While 2022 was certainly a step in the right direction for Yassmin, the talented tight end has decided he'll come back for 'one last ride' in 2023 as he continues to pursue a career in the NFL.

When looking at his stats from this last season, Yassmin posted a career-high 23 catches for 301 yards and six touchdowns. After Brant Kuithe went down early in the year against ASU, Yassmin was called upon to step up and was pivotal in Utah's second Pac-12 Championship.

However, with that being said, when comparing Yassmin's stats to those who have declared for the draft, coming back for another season appears to be the right move if he hopes to play in the NFL. Not only does he need to raise his numbers, but the opportunity to do so will be presented as Dalton Kincaid will not return next season.

In what will be his sixth year with Utah, Yassmin will return with 307 yards and six touchdowns.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes