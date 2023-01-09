Skip to main content
BREAKING: Thomas Yassmin WILL return to Utah for the 2023 season

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

BREAKING: Thomas Yassmin WILL return to Utah for the 2023 season

After a solid 2022 campaign, tight end Thomas Yassmin announced he will return in 2023.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday, January 8, Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin announced that he will return for the 2023 season rather than declare for the NFL Draft.

While 2022 was certainly a step in the right direction for Yassmin, the talented tight end has decided he'll come back for 'one last ride' in 2023 as he continues to pursue a career in the NFL.

When looking at his stats from this last season, Yassmin posted a career-high 23 catches for 301 yards and six touchdowns. After Brant Kuithe went down early in the year against ASU, Yassmin was called upon to step up and was pivotal in Utah's second Pac-12 Championship.

However, with that being said, when comparing Yassmin's stats to those who have declared for the draft, coming back for another season appears to be the right move if he hopes to play in the NFL. Not only does he need to raise his numbers, but the opportunity to do so will be presented as Dalton Kincaid will not return next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In what will be his sixth year with Utah, Yassmin will return with 307 yards and six touchdowns.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Watch: Utah quarterback Nate Johnson can run fast, really fast

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) celebrates with teammates after making a catch for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half in the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bo...
Football

Ranking the Utah Utes 2022 Uniform Combo's

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second quarter of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Three takeaways from the Utah Utes Rose Bowl loss to Penn State

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19714085
Football

Positive & Negative Takes from Utah's Rose Bowl loss

By Jared Dann
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) walks with assistance off the field in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions of the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Kyle Whittingham provides update on Cam Rising's Rose Bowl injury

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-12-04 at 8.37.29 AM
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 8 Utah Utes vs No. 11 Penn State

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and teammates runs onto the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.
Football

What Whittingham said about the Rose Bowl vs Penn State this week

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) calls a play against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.
Football

Three keys to a Utah Utes victory: Rose Bowl edition

By Cole Bagley