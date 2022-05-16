Skip to main content
BREAKING: TJ Pledger signs with Arizona Cardinals after rookie camp

After going undrafted, former Utah running back TJ Pledger signed with the Arizona Cardinals following their rookie camp.

Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) carries the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Utah 48-45. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, former Utah running back TJ Pledger was invited by the Arizona Cardinals organization to participate in their rookie camp. Despite originally going undrafted and unsigned, Pledger has now officially signed with Cardinals according to his Instagram account.

Notably, Pledger can also be seen wearing the No. 22 during Arizona's camp.

Pledger joins a Cardinals team that finished second in NFC West with an 11-6 record. However, they were upended by the eventual 2022 Super Bowl Champ Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the NFL Wild Card Round.

