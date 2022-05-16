BREAKING: TJ Pledger signs with Arizona Cardinals after rookie camp

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, former Utah running back TJ Pledger was invited by the Arizona Cardinals organization to participate in their rookie camp. Despite originally going undrafted and unsigned, Pledger has now officially signed with Cardinals according to his Instagram account.

Notably, Pledger can also be seen wearing the No. 22 during Arizona's camp.

Pledger joins a Cardinals team that finished second in NFC West with an 11-6 record. However, they were upended by the eventual 2022 Super Bowl Champ Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the NFL Wild Card Round.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes