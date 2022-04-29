BREAKING: Utah's Devin Lloyd selected 27th overall by Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 NFL Draft

With the 27th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Arguably the greatest linebacker in Utah history, Lloyd had his best season this past year at Utah, finishing with 110 tackles (team-high, third in the Pac-12), 22 for loss and seven sacks. He also recorded four interceptions (team-high), two of which were returned for touchdowns. He was a two-time Butkus Award finalist in 2020 and 2021 and a consensus All-American.

Overall, Lloyd finished his Utah career with 43 tackles for loss (fourth-most in program history), tied for second-most tackles for loss in a season with 22, is one of just six Utes all-time with three plus career interception return touchdowns and earned 10 career All-America accolades, including eight First Team honors in 2021.

Lloyd joins a Jacksonville team that finished the 2021-22 season with a pitiful 3-14 record and last in the AFC South. Lloyd will be presented with a unique opportunity to make an impact from day one and should be a staple of the defense for years to come.

