Britain Covey denied access to players lot before Eagles game

In his first Philadelphia Eagles home game, Britain Covey was reportedly denied access to the players parking lot.
According to a report by Howard Eskin of 94.1 WIP (Philadelphia Sports Radio), former Ute and Philadelphia Eagles rookie punt returner Britain Covey was denied access to the players parking lot before their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

After being activated earlier in the day by the Eagles, Covey was not only denied access to the players lot, but he wasn't even recognized by some nearby tailgaters. While it may be hard to believe, an Eagles fan on Twitter confirmed that this did take place.

Despite being denied access, Covey did eventually make his way into Lincoln Financial Field for his second NFL appearance. Against the Vikings, Covey recorded three returns for 14 yards (4.7 Avg).

Following the game, Covey then expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to live out his dreams and experience an Eagles home game.

Covey's next chance to compete for the Eagles will be Sunday, September 25 against the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. EDT. 

Luckily, if Covey makes the trip he'll travel with the team which means there's no chance he'll be denied parking access.

