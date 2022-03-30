Cameron Rising remains focused on developing his game and proving he's 'the best guy to run the offense'

While the Rose Bowl itself was certainly a major accomplishment for the University of Utah, a loss is a loss no matter which way you try and look at it. As for quarterback Cameron Rising, despite the wonderful venue and a magnificent individual performance until his injury late in the fourth quarter, he's long since moved on and has simply used the loss as a motivation to continue getting better.

"It was unbelievable. Just great to be in that stadium with that environment and just see it live and in person. That was a great time," Rising said.

"We lost a football game, I am pissed about it and it just makes me want to go out there and dominate the next time we are out there as a team," Rising continued. "Just take advantage of every opportunity because you're not going to win them all."

Even though the outcome didn't result in a victory. Rising and the rest of his teammates put on quite a show on the national stage, losing to Ohio State by just a field goal on the final possession. One individual who stole the spotlight and certainly put his name on the map was freshman walk-on quarterback Bryson Barnes who replaced Rising after the injury and lead the team to a late touchdown.

"Just so proud of what he [Bryson Barnes] was able to do. How he went in there and handled such a big situation like he's been doing it his whole entire life and time here. Just so proud of what he was able to do in that instance," Rising stated.

As for Bryson Barnes and Ja'Quinden Jackson who will battle it out for the QB2 position behind Rising, they've made a lot of improvement in their game according to QB1.

"Just how much they've grown from last year," Rising said. "You can see the pieces they've put together last year throughout the whole entire season all come together during the spring time, right now. You can tell that the offense has slowed down for them, so its exciting."

In regards to his own development, Rising is remaining hungry. He's now allowing himself to get comfortable and feels as though he needs to continue proving himself as the starter amongst other personal goals.

"I still think theres things I need to tighten up. Make sure I am more efficient on the offensive side and just make sure I am getting my completion percentage up...and make sure I prove that I am the best guy to run the offense each and everyday," Rising explained.

"Number one, get better on deep balls," Rising continued. "I also need to make sure I am getting my seam throws."

While theres still plenty of time between now and when the Utes will take the field on September 3 in the Swamp, Rising says they're ready for anything and prepared to reclaim the Pac-12 trophy.

"We're ready for anything. We're gonna go 1-0 each and every week and that's our mentality. Whatever comes it comes, just gotta be ready to face it head on. Being defending champions, everyone is going to look at that but on the same note we've got to go out and attack it just like we did last year. Its not our trophy right now, we've got to make sure we go and get the next one."

