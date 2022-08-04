Skip to main content
Camp Kyle: Andy Ludwig has absolute confidence in Utah's offensive line

On day one of Fall Camp, Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig addressed the media, focusing heavily on running back group, offensive line, and new freshmen wide receivers.

Question: When you have this many starters is it easier to hit the ground running with all that experience?

Ludwig: "It is. A lot of those guys are in their fourth year in the same system. Very few changes to the system coming into this season. Some tweaks and modifications but nothing that those guys have not really been exposed to. You just have to be careful about putting so much trust in. You don't want to skip the fundamentals and dive too deep into the schemes."

Question: Would you agree with Kyle Whittingham's comparison that today felt like a day eight or nine practice?

Ludwig: "I appreciate the head coaches take on that but it looked liked a day one to me. We've got plenty of things [to work on]. You're looking at fifth year players and first year players, there's plenty of work to be done but I appreciate the head coaches observation on that."

Question: Is Thomas the starting running back or is it an open competition?

Ludwig: "It's an open competition and its a good group, especially Thomas, Micah, Jaylon, Chris Curry, its good. But obviously, we know what Tavion Thomas is all about and what a weapon he is for this offense."

Question: What was your impression of the newcomers (wide receivers)?

Ludwig: "There's a lot of athleticism and a lot of length. We've got some tall long guys that can really run. Right now they're drinking water through a firehose just trying to get lined up along the appropriate right and things of that nature. But I am fired up about the young wide receivers."

Question: How comfortable are you with where the offensive line is right now?

Ludwig: "Its very good. The depth and again, coach Harding will get the best five in the right spots. Absolutely confident with that. But all those guys that we are counting on have played somewhat significant snaps to very significant snaps, so feel real good about the depth."

Question: Will their (the offensive lines) ability to execute in September be better than the last groups ability to execute in September?

Ludwig: "That is the absolute plan, the drive and the message every day. Absolutely. Start fast."

