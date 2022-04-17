Skip to main content
Clark Phillips III to host Sign n' Dine on April 23 and donate proceeds to Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe Memorial Foundations

Clark Phillips III to host Sign n' Dine on April 23 and donate proceeds to Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe Memorial Foundations

Clark Phillips III will host a Sign n' Dine event on April 23 following the Utah Football spring game.

Clark Phillips, Aaron Lowe - Courtesy of Clark Phillips III

Clark Phillips III will host a Sign n' Dine event on April 23 following the Utah Football spring game.

After the Utah Football Spring game on Saturday, April 23, Clark Phillips III will host a Sign n' Dine event at Christopher's Prime Tavern and Grill (110 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT.

Presented by C.W. Urban, Phillips is inviting fans to a meet and greet event in order to raise money for the Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe Memorial Foundations.

“I was really close with Aaron, and him and Ty were both like brothers to me so it’s important to me to keep their memory alive," Phillips said. "And understanding the power of my platform I want to make sure that I continue to use it for a good cause and I couldn’t think of a better one than supporting my teammates and brothers.”

Fans can purchase either a $50 pre-fixed meal and entry ticket or a $75 pre-fixed meal and entry ticket which also includes a swag bag. For individuals interested in attending the event, a 10% off pre-sale link can be found in Phillips' Instagram bio.

As previously mentioned, proceeds will be donated to the Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe Memorial Foundations.

