Skip to main content
Clark Phillips III with two INT's for Utes against Beavers

Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports.

Clark Phillips III with two INT's for Utes against Beavers

For the third season in a row, cornerback Clark Phillips III recorded a pick-six against a Pac-12 opponent.

In the first half of the Utah Utes matchup with Oregon State, cornerback Clark Phillips III was simply unstoppable against the Beavers. Not only did the veteran defender record two interceptions against quarterback Chance Nolan, but he also took one back for a house call and six points.

On the very first drive of the game, Oregon State was quickly moving the ball on the ground but elected to pass and poorly chose to throw in the direction of Phillips. Doing was CPIII does best, he jumped the route, stepped in front of the receiver and returned it 19 yards inside Oregon State territory after making a Beaver miss.

Several series later, Phillips made Nolan pay again but this time for a house call and six points. Demonstrating his elite ability to read the eyes of the quarterback, Phillips yet again anticipated the throw, stepped in front of the receiver and returned it 38 yards for a Utah touchdown.

With the pick-six, Phillips recorded the third of his career with the first coming against Washington State in 2020 and the second against them again in 2021. Following the score, Utah led Oregon State 14-7.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Through the end of the first half, Utah currently leads the Beavers 21-13, courtesy of a 24 yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Cameron Rising.

Heading into the second half, the question for Utah will be whether or not the offense can step up their play and produce more. Through two quarters, the Utes have only produced 139 total yards with 57 on the ground. 

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Oregon State Beavers
Oregon State Beavers

USATSI_17015042
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 12 Utah Utes vs Oregon State

By Cole Bagley
Kobe Boykin, 2024 Utah Utes commit.
Football

Four star RB Kobe Boykin feels confident about Utah commitment

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes tight end Thomas Yassmin (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

With Kuithe injured, Thomas Yassmin will need to step up for Utah

By Cole Bagley
Karene Reid, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

Karene Reid is leading Utah's defense to the next level

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes sophomore defensive end Van Fillinger (7) prepares to rush the quarter back in the first half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah has come a long way in stopping the run since Florida

By FanNation AllUtes
USATSI_16827681
Football

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game five vs Oregon State

By Cole Bagley
Jaylon Glover, Quinton Ganther, Utah Spring Camp.
Football

Quinton Ganther assesses Utes RB's ahead of Oregon State

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

No. 12 Utah tied with Washington in latest Pac-12 power rankings

By FanNation AllUtes