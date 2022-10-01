Clark Phillips III with two INT's for Utes against Beavers

In the first half of the Utah Utes matchup with Oregon State, cornerback Clark Phillips III was simply unstoppable against the Beavers. Not only did the veteran defender record two interceptions against quarterback Chance Nolan, but he also took one back for a house call and six points.

On the very first drive of the game, Oregon State was quickly moving the ball on the ground but elected to pass and poorly chose to throw in the direction of Phillips. Doing was CPIII does best, he jumped the route, stepped in front of the receiver and returned it 19 yards inside Oregon State territory after making a Beaver miss.

Several series later, Phillips made Nolan pay again but this time for a house call and six points. Demonstrating his elite ability to read the eyes of the quarterback, Phillips yet again anticipated the throw, stepped in front of the receiver and returned it 38 yards for a Utah touchdown.

With the pick-six, Phillips recorded the third of his career with the first coming against Washington State in 2020 and the second against them again in 2021. Following the score, Utah led Oregon State 14-7.

Through the end of the first half, Utah currently leads the Beavers 21-13, courtesy of a 24 yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Cameron Rising.

Heading into the second half, the question for Utah will be whether or not the offense can step up their play and produce more. Through two quarters, the Utes have only produced 139 total yards with 57 on the ground.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes