Devin Lloyd leads Jaguars defensively in loss to Commanders

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports.

In his NFL debut, former Ute Devin Lloyd led the Jacksonville Jaguars defensively in a loss to the Washington Commanders.
In his first NFL regular season game, former Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd led his team in tackles despite a loss to the Washington Commanders.

While the Jaguars orchestrated an impressive comeback, originally trailing 14-3 at half, the Commanders rallied late and outscored the Jaguars 14-10 in the fourth quarter for the victory.

Despite the unfortunate 28-22 loss, Devin Lloyd had a standout performance in his NFL debut, leading the contest and his team with 11 total tackles, eight of which were solo and included one sack.

Even though the Jaguars lost, Lloyd’s NFL campaign is off to a strong start and it’s likely the late first round pick will prove himself a steal.

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd after being selected as the twenty-seventh overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.

Following the loss, Jacksonville drops to 0-1 on the season. Their next game will be a week two contest with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m. ET.

