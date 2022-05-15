Skip to main content
Devin Lloyd shares why he chose No. 33 over No. 22 for Jaguars

Devin Lloyd shares why he chose No. 33 over No. 22 for Jaguars

After being selected in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Devin Lloyd shared his reasoning for choosing No. 33 over No. 22.

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd is announced as the twenty-seventh overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

After being selected in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Devin Lloyd shared his reasoning for choosing No. 33 over No. 22.

After wearing No. 20 and then No. 0 during his time with the University of Utah, first round draft pick Devin Lloyd chose No. 33 to wear for the Jacksonville Jaguars. While many thought he might wear No. 22 and some outlets were reporting that it was in consideration, Lloyd explained his reasoning for picking the No. 33.

For those who might not know, the No. 22 became incredibly significant for the University of Utah, after two players (Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe) who wore it for the program tragically passed away in a nine-month span. Following Lowe's funeral, Utah retired the number and #22Forever became a very meaningful phrase, one that the team played in honor of each and every day.

As previously mentioned, Lloyd shared his reasoning for selecting No. 33 instead of No. 22. While he still plans to play in honor of his teammates during his NFL career, he emphasized that 22 will forever be Jordan and Lowe's number, and that it should continue to remain their legacy.

"I really wanted to let twenty-two be Aaron and Ty's legacy. Thats their number, thats their legacy and I think it would've been an awesome representation to wear that, but thats their legacy and I don't want to touch that legacy," Lloyd said.

Lloyd then continued by explaining that he wears a red wristband in their honor, one that he received from Lowe's funeral last October.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I honor them and thats why I always wear this red band," Lloyd continued. "This is the red band that we got at Aaron's funeral and so thats how I honor them."

Lloyd will make his NFL debut for Jacksonville wearing No. 33 on Sunday, September 11 against the Washington Commanders.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 11.42.32 PM
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 3 Jaylon Glover

By Cole BagleyMay 13, 2022
3J2A7643
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 4 Ja'Quinden Jackson

By Cole BagleyMay 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 10.53.46 PM
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 5 Karene Reid

By Cole BagleyMay 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 10.34.11 PM
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 6 Cole Bishop

By Cole BagleyMay 10, 2022
Utah safety R.J. Hubert (10) goes through Fall camp alongside starting linebacker Devin Lloyd.
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 7 RJ Hubert

By Cole BagleyMay 8, 2022
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) has the ball knocked away by Utah Utes cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Football

10 Utes who improved their stock during spring camp: No. 8 JaTravis Broughton

By Cole BagleyMay 7, 2022
USATSI_18171120
Football

How does Jacksonville feel about drafting Devin Lloyd?

By Sports Illustrated UtahMay 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 7.44.35 PM
Football

Is Cameron Rising first round draft material?

By Cole BagleyMay 5, 2022