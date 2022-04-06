Drum and Feather fan questions: Jaylon Glover offers young players advice and wants to 'be a role model for kids back home'

After a twitter poll, Jaylon Glover was selected by fans for an interview during spring camp. The following are questions selected by Sports Illustrated Utah and the corresponding answers by Glover.

Q: What has you excited to play at Utah?

Glover: "Just the camaraderie with the guys. Just come out here, ready to work every day and everybody wants to get better and everybody holds each other accountable too. It is really exciting to have a team that wants to see everybody be great. And so that's what makes me excited."

Q: What are the differences between your practice environment and tempo at the college level compared to high school?

Glover: "Yeah, definitely. Everything is pay attention to detail as well as guys move faster. Guys: bigger, faster, stronger, and you just kind of get acclimated. So definitely the speed and the tempo. This is due to the guys being more experienced, knowing the game of college football. So I'm trying to translate, but I'm learning and this is different for sure."

Q: Who is your favorite current NFL running back?

Glover: "I have to say Dalvin Cook. I just feel like he's an all around back. He makes big plays in any situation, and that's really what I want to do when I get to the next level and do it here too as well."

Q: What have you learned from your first couple weeks here from camp, and what are you trying to develop?

Glover: "What I've learned is just really getting in the playbook and paying attention to detail. And what I want to develop in my game is being able to be versatile and not have to come off the field and learn from the older guys, passing game, pass-pro run-game. That's what I'm trying to bring to my game."

Q: What's the general perception of Utah and Florida and have Zack Moss and Tyler Huntley had an impact on that?

Glover: "Oh, yeah, definitely. Seeing them guys from Florida come up here is like a big, big impact for me, especially being from the same state. And as successful as they were. And so the biggest thing I mean, back home, I don't see mountains but up here I see mountains and the weather is different. But it's been good and fun."

Q: How is Utah weather compared to Florida and what is most interesting about the state (Utah) itself?

Glover: "Oh, yeah. The weather is definitely different, but it's kind of weird. I feel like it's kind of bipolar just like Florida. Florida will go from rain to sunny and go from cold to hot. And I can see, it can snow, snow this morning. The sun is bright out right now. The state, like I said, I'm a big scenery guy. Just enjoy seeing the mountains, I enjoy going up there and looking down into the city because you really can't do that back home. Getting to experience that is really neat."

Q: What is your number one motivation?

Glover: "To be that role model for the kids back home. I'm a big community guy. My biggest why is, you know, say I did it. You know, a lot of guys from where I am from are very talented, but they didn't make it for different issues. But I want to be able to say I did it and they can do it as well."

Q: What advice would you give to young running backs that are trying to make a name for themselves?

Glover: "I would say for another back, definitely just stay grounded, stay humble, stay coachable and always be willing to work. Especially in the game of football, you can never master and be able to learn and be coachable is really big for young guys. I know a lot of times we think we know it all, but definitely they need to be able to learn."

