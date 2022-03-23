What Kyle Whittingham said following day one of Utah's spring camp

Whitt:

It's what you'd expect with a lot of returning players.... It was clean, very few mistakes and again what we'd expect, and what we should've done today - we did. So a good start.

Q: How much of an advantage is it to have your QB set this time?

Whitt:

Big advantage - especially one who was first team in the Pac-12, and Cam has been voted as one of our captains, he's a team leader obviously, he's our guy, and it's great to have that situation....

Q: Is there a different vibe among the players when you know who the QB is going in?

Whitt:

I don't know about a different vibe, but there's a lot of confidence. They believe in Cam, ...... he can release the troops, which is what the quarterback can do for you.

Q: Is it weird to not have Britain Covey suited up for you?

Whitt:

Yeah, it's the nature of college football, you have players move on every year, you gotta replace them, Brit's been here for awhile, and been such an integral part of our team, and not having him here is strange, but we gotta move forward.

Q: It's spring camp and you have a lot of returning people, what's your main focus going into this?

Whitt:

Always fundamentals and technique in spring ball. very little scheme, always do the base stuff, the core, defense core, offensive plays, they're trying to out-scheme each other, trying to get better, fundamentally and technique wise because that always trumps scheme. That's really what it's all about.

Q: Is this typically where guys grow the most in their individual game?

Whitt:

I'd say they grow a lot in spring football, we only have 15 opportunities, but there is a lot of growth that takes place and then you hope that continues in fall camp. You got 25 more opportunities in fall camp before you play the game and then you're ready to go.

Q: In the 2019 off-season, you said you spoke to the team about being favorites, I'm wondering because of last year and because of so many returners, and new coaches, and some influx of some teams in the south, I'm wondering if you did the same this season?

Whitt:

Well we know we're the champions, you know, coming back, and we're not going to sneak up on anybody, there's of teams in the south, and we just got to go about our business like we usually do, but we won't have an under the radar feel to us this season...

Q: You have a O-line that has replaced a few key guys, but has a lot of experienced guys coming back

Whitt:

Yeah we do, we got a lot of good young offensive linemen in the program, we did lose our left tackle, Bam Olaseni, and Nick Ford who has played such good football for us for 4 years, but we do have a lot of talent, depth is solid. That's what we coach to do, to develop that talent, and I'm sure Jim Harding will do a good job at that.

Q: One of the linemen coming back is Braeden Daniels - what stood out about his progression?

Whitt:

He's a lot like Nick Ford in that he can play all five spots, and that gives us some versatility in the combinations out there, he can snap it, play inside and outside - he a guy that can play at a high level and that's what you're looking for is your best five guys, and with that versatility that allows us a lot of options. He's really smart, he's obviously intelligent, to learn all five spots, you got to be very intelligent, he's one of the team leaders, and we're grateful he's back this year.

Q: When you have depth at QB, do you have a goal to get a number two or is it more development?

Whitt:

I think both, we do want to develop them, but we hope to come out with a two and three, and we'll see if that happens. If it doesn't, we got plenty of time to continue to identify the number two and three guy but the sooner it's identified the better, because you can sneak reps to the guys who we know will be on the depth chart.

Q: Is Bryson still a walk-on

Whitt:

Yes he is, at this point in time, he is.

Q: Is it wide open for the backup QB spot?

Whitt:

It is - it's wide open, Ja'Quinden Jackson has really improved his game since the fall, He has worked hard in the off-season..... and talk about stand-outs he definitely..... today

Q: Jaylen Glover

Whitt:

The one ball on the ground, made some good cuts, he a north-south guy, and he's a guy who has a great feel for where the football is instinctively, he's just gotta way to find the creases

Q: Quinton's handle on the room.

Whitt:

He connects with the players well, he's got their attention, he's got their respect, he's a guy that fits right into what we're doing offensively, as far as our expectations are with the coaches

Q: What does the new indoor facility would mean for the program down the line?

Whitt:

Well it'll be huge, still a couple years away, we'll have a facility eventually we can kick in, and can have practice with the entire football team in, and the facility we've got has been really good to us, but we've outgrown it. It's time to upgrade and the sooner that gets in place the better, but probably a couple years.

Q: Recent success get that building?

Whitt:

Without a doubt, winning helps everything. Win games, and compete for championships, and good things happen. That's how it is.

Q: One season with the NIL, what's your take?

Whitt:

It's just at the tip of the iceberg right now, it's gonna be picking up steam, and become more prevalent in my opinion and more of a factor in recruiting and retention of your own players it's something that hasn't made its full impact yet,and i think this year i think you're going to see much more of an impact, particularly in recruiting where thats a big factor, and where these kids choose to attend.

