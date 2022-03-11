Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Bamidele Olaseni reflects on the 2021 season and shares his preparations for the NFL Draft
Bamidele Olaseni
Utah Utes

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Bamidele Olaseni reflects on the 2021 season and shares his preparations for the NFL Draft

Former Utah left tackle Bamidele Olaseni reflects on the 2021 season, Pac-12 Championship, Rose Bowl, and how he is preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Utah offensive lineman Bamidele Olaseni (77) lines up against the Beavers during the second quarter of the game at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Credit: Brian Hayes.

Former Utah left tackle Bamidele Olaseni reflects on the 2021 season, Pac-12 Championship, Rose Bowl, and how he is preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft.

After moving from England to the United States, spending some time at the JUCO level and then transferring to Utah, former left tackle Bamidele Olaseni was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Upon seeing action in all 14 games with 11 starts for the Utes, Olaseni was named to the Pac-12 All-Conference second-team and earned Sporting News All-America second-team.

Having declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, Olaseni will participate in Utah's Pro day on March 24.

