Exclusive Jaylon Glover Podcast, 'All Aboard the J-train' to launch Friday

Presented by FanNation AllUtes, Utah running back Jaylon Glover will launch the first season of his exclusive podcast on Friday, May 20.

The first of five episodes, Jaylon will be joined by his mother Wendy Glover to discuss his background, upbringing, recruitment and high school football career.

Following the initial episode The first season of Glovers exclusive podcast, All Aboard the J-Train, will consist of four additional episodes scheduled every other week and will feature several other special guests.

A full schedule of the first season can be found below. All dates are subject to change.

Episode One: May 20 - Jaylon's upbringing and high school career

Episode Two: June 3 - Spring camp and Jaylon's transition from high school to college

Episode Three: June 17 - Community and social justice

Episode Four: July 1 - Mental Health

Episode Five: July 15 - Football talk with Jaylon and a coach

Episodes will be published on the AllUtes FanNation Podcast channel on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

