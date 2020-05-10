AllUtes
FB: 5 Utes sign undrafted free agent contracts in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

Whenever NFL training camps open and the preseason begins, 12 Utes from the 2020 class will be in action.

When the 2020 NFL draft was completed on April 25, seven former Utes heard their names called. But there were still a handful of more-than-capable players were who available, including three more from Utah's record-setting defense in which six players were chosen in the draft. 

Many pundits assumed that linebacker Francis Bernard was the most likely of the Utes to be chosen while quarterback Tyler Huntley was the wildcard. In the end though, all five Utes have now officially signed their contracts and will be heading to their respective teams when NFL camps resume following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyler Huntley, QB
Baltimore Ravens
*Signed a 3 year, $2,290,000 contract with the Baltimore Ravens, including a $5,000 signing bonus, $30,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $763,333. In 2020, Huntley will earn a base salary of $610,000, while carrying a cap hit of $611,666.
**Huntley is definitely considered a project in the NFL, but he has shown flashes in college of being a capable backup QB in the league. RG3 is the current backup while Trace McSorley is the third stringer. Huntley will be teaming up with former MVP Lamar Jackson, who Huntley defeated in high school for the Florida District 15-6A title on Halloween night, 2014.

Francis Bernard, LB
Dallas Cowboys
*Signed a 3 year, $2,295,000 contract with the Dallas Cowboys, including a $10,000 signing bonus, $110,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $765,000. In 2020, Bernard will earn a base salary of $610,000, while carrying a cap hit of $613,333.
**Bernard is heading to America's team and Jerry World. The Cowboys have arguably the best linebacking core in the NFL with Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith and Sean Lee, but injuries have been an issue so depth is a must, Bernard has overcome odds throughout his whole life and is considered, smart, athletic and physical, three prominent the Cowboys love in the middle of their defense.

Javelin Guidry, CB
New York Jets
*Signed a 3 year, $2,285,000 contract with the New York Jets, including an average annual salary of $761,667. In 2020, Guidry Jr. will earn a base salary of $610,000, while carrying a cap hit of $610,000.
**He initially made headlines when he ran the 40-yard dash in an official 4.29 seconds at the NFL combine, which definitely turned the heads of NFL GM's and scouts. When you combine his speed with his physicality and athletic traits, and Guidry has a chance to stick with a team as a gunner on special teams.

Josh Nurse, CB
Baltimore Ravens
*Signed a 3 year, $2,285,000 contract with the Baltimore Ravens, including an average annual salary of $761,667. In 2020, Nurse will earn a base salary of $610,000, while carrying a cap hit of $610,000.
**A guy who Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley raves about for his toughness and mentality, Nurse will most likely begin his career as a special teams player or somebody on the practice squad. The fact that he only has 10 starts in collegiate career and now has a chance to make an NFL roster speaks to his potential.

Darrin Paulo, OL
New Orleans Saints
*Signed a 3 year, $2,285,000 contract with the New Orleans Saints, including an average annual salary of $761,667. In 2020, Paulo will earn a base salary of $610,000, while carrying a cap hit of $610,000.
**He possesses the size and frame to be a starting tackle in the NFL, but he has some serious deficiencies in movement and flexibility that must be worked out with NFL coaching. The Saints posses arguably the best offensive line in the game so Paulo will be stored away as a project and must show improvement if he wants to earn that second contract.

With all five of the undrafted players officially signed, that makes 12 Utes from last year's team at least in NFL camps to begin the season. Most impressively, 9 of them are coming from the defensive side of the ball.

Comments

Football

