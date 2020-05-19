FB: Highlights of 2021 ATH prospect Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until June 30, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as only Peter Costelli (4*, QB) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL) are the only commits thus far. Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

TITUS MOKIA-ATIMALALA



*4-star, Athlete

*6-foot-1, 170-pounds

*James Campbell High School — Ewa Beach, HI

Mokia-Atimalala is an extremely versatile athlete who could start at receiver or safety for a Power-5 college. Blessed with explosiveness and athleticism for days, Mokia-Atimalala is already slight of frame but his body profile suggests that he'll be able to take on mass without losing his game-changing explosiveness.

Personally I think Mokia-Atimalala best projects at wide receiver at college and the NFL as he already shows the natural ability of what it takes to become a great one. He's a down-field threat with his speed while being dynamic in space — and he catches the ball with his hands, not being afraid to go over the middle, while consistently winning one-on-one battles with his ability to high-point the ball.

As a safety, he's an absolute ballhawk and shows great instincts and aggressiveness in run support, but he must get stronger and put on good weight.

Utah only signed one wide receiver from the 2020 class, but two other players were signed as athletes and could see time on the offensive side of the ball. Juniors Bryan Thompson, Solomon Enis and Britain Covey are the expected starters for the upcoming 2020 season while senior Samson Nacua, junior Jaylen Dixon and freshman Devaughn Vele should all contribute on that side of the ball