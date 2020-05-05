AllUtes
FB: How does Utah's Bradlee Anae fit with the Dallas Cowboys

Ryan Kostecka

The third round of the NFL draft came and went and former Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae and his phone still didn't ring. Then fourth round of the NFL draft came and went and Anae's phone stayed silent.

Then finally in the fifth round, Anae's phone rang and on the other end was Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones informing Anae that he would be suiting up for "America's favorite team."

It's hard to determine if there was a better value pick than this considering Anae has a third round grade on him by most mock drafts, and definitely wasn't expected to last longer than the fourth round. But there he was, and the Cowboys has no choice but to pick up Utah's carer sack leader and will now try to mold him into a valuable [art of their revamped defensive line.

“Getting the phone call and talking to Jerry Jones, it was crazy. ... All I could say was ‘Yes sir, thank you sir.’ I was pretty speechless but just an exciting time and it feels surreal to be a part of this organization,” Anae told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello in Hawaii. “It was pretty unexpected to fall down where I fell. ... Nobody would’ve guessed that but it’s just a blessing. I was thinking about it the other day that it was just a blessing to be a part of the NFL and to even have a shot like this. For me, it’s underdog mentality forever and just can’t wait to get going.”

Anae is currently listed as third on the depth chart behind starters DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford and backups Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory. But both Smith and Gregory are serving indefinite suspensions and while they're expected to be back this season, it's not official. Also, Crawford battled injuries last season, making Anae's selection valuable to the Cowboys for not only immediate depth, but someone who could project to be a starter if he develops in the manner he's expected too.

