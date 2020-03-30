AllUtes
FB Video: Coming soon is the Ken Garff Performance Zone

Ryan Kostecka

The next great chapter in Utah athletics is underway.

The construction for the new Ken Garff Performance Zone, which will be placed at the south end of Rice-Eccles Stadium, began in December of 2019 and is scheduled to be completed and open ahead of the 2021 football season.

This will bring in new revenue for the athletic department as a whole, which will be beneficial to all sports in the Utah community. 

After a $17.5 million donation from Bob Garff, who passed away on Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance zone really began to take shape — and will cost a grand total of $80 million.

While no changes in seating capacity are expected for the 2020 season during construction, the 2021 season will see an influx of "suite, loge box, ledge, club, rooftop terrace and bench seating," according to the Utah athletics website.

One of the biggest questions regarding the placement of the new performance zone is what will happen to the Olympic Cauldron. According to the website, "the Olympic Cauldron will be relocated to a more accessible location just north of the Rice-Eccles Stadium ticket office, outside the stadium’s fence line, where it will be more accessible year-round."

Video courtesy of Utah Athletics Website.

